WILLIAMSPORT — Any chance Mount Carmel had at an upset ended on the free-throw line at Loyalsock Township High School on Monday night.
After getting an 18-point deficit down to six to start the final quarter, Mount Carmel was forced to foul Loyalsock, and the Lancers were deadly at the charity stripe.
Loyalsock hit its final 14 foul shots of the game, holding off the Red Tornadoes, 72-60, in the District 4 Class 3A semifinals.
The Lancers (21-1) will face Central Columbia (12-2), a 60-53 winner over Troy in the other semifinal, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Williamsport High School in the championship game. Only the winner advances to the state tournament.
Top-seeded Loyalsock built an 18-point lead in the second quarter, but the Red Tornadoes (13-6) used a late first-half run to get the deficit down to 11 at halftime. In the third, Damen Milewski and Nick Nestico each knocked down 3-pointers, and Mike Balichik scored four points as Mount Carmel got back to 46-40 to start the fourth quarter.
Sean Jensen missed two foul shots early in the fourth quarter for Loyalsock before the Lancers hit their final 14 of the game. Idris Ali led the way by knocking down all eight of his fourth-quarter attempts.
Balichik had 24 points to lead Mount Carmel in his final game as a Red Tornado.
Idris Ali had 24 points, and Saraj Ali chipped in 17 points after missing nearly a month with an injury.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 3A PLAYOFFS
SEMIFINAL
Loyalsock 72, Mount Carmel 60
Mount Carmel (13-6) 60
Mike Balichik 9 4-5 24; Garrett Timco 2 0-0 4; Nate Ong 2 2-2 7; Garrett Varano 2 1-2 5; Pedro Feliciano 3 0-0 6; Michael Farronato 2 0-0 4; Damen Milewski 1 0-0 3; Nick Nestico 3 0-0 7. Totals 24 7-9 60.
3-point goals: Balichik 2, Long, Milewski, Nestico.
Did not score: Julien Stellar.
Loyalsock (21-1) 72
Eli Gair 2 6-6 10; Sean Jensen 2 0-2 5; Idris Ali 5 12-12 24; Saraj Ali 7 3-5 17; Dom Jennings 2 3-4 8; Julian Wilson 3 2-2 8. Totals 21 26-31 72.
3-point goals: I. Ali 2, Jensen, Jennings.
Did not score: Brenden Clark.
Score by quarters
Mount Carmel 7 17 16 20 — 60
Loyalsock 16 19 11 26 — 72