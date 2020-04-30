The Daily Item
After a season in which he made all-state as a linebacker in football, Loyalsock sharp-shooter Aiden Gair earned second-team honors on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 3A Boys Basketball All-State team announced Wednesday.
Gair — headed to West Chester to play football — averaged 21.6 points per game and knocked down 73 3-pointers for a Lancers team that won the District 4 title and advanced to the state quarterfinals at 28-1 before the coronavirus pandemic ended the state playoffs. The Lancers’ lone loss came at the hands of Danville in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game in February.
The 6-foot-2 Gair finished with 1,209 career points, and made 145 3-pointers over the last two seasons.
Chance Westry raised eyebrows around the state with a 40-point performance as a freshman in the 2019 Class 3A state championship game.
Westry, of Trinity High in Camp Hill, raised his game to a consistent, dominant level this season, and was voted the Class 3A player of the year. The 6-5 Westry raised his scoring average from 15.1 to 24.4 points per game.
Trinity, at 22-3 and the District 3 champion, had advanced to the state quarterfinals. Westry is the 25th-ranked sophomore in the country, and has scholarship offers from Syracuse, Michigan, Maryland, Florida, Georgetown and LSU, among others.
Class 3A includes some of the state’s best teams and players. Eight-time state champion Neumann-Goretti reigned in the powerful Philadelphia Catholic League, and rolled through two state-tournament wins by a combined 71 points.
Westtown, a non-PIAA boarding school near West Chester, won the Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association title for the third time in five years.
Those two programs placed a total of seven players on the all-state teams, which are chosen through nominations and voting by a panel of sports writers throughout the state. The Class 4A all-state team is slated for release today.
PENNSYLVANIA SPORTS WRITERS
CLASS 3A BOYS BASKETBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
(Name, height, grade, position, school)
First team
Chance Westry, 6-5, So., G, Trinity; Jalen Warley, 6-5, Jr., F, Westtown; Noah Collier, 6-7, Sr., F, Westtown; Jordan Hall, 6-8, Sr., F, Neumann-Goretti; Jamil Manigo, 6-4, Sr., F, Bishop McDevitt; Robert Smith, 6-0, Sr., G Bishop McDevitt.
Second team
Hakim Byrd, 5-10, Sr., G, Neumann-Goretti; Isaac DeGregorio, 5-11, Sr., G, North Catholic; Franck Kepnang, 6-10, Jr., F, Westtown; Aiden Gair, 6-2, Sr., G, Loyalsock; Cameron Young, 6-6, Sr., F, Neumann-Goretti; Ed Holland, 6-6, Jr., F, Friends Central.
Third team
Cam Polak, 6-1, Sr., G, Steel Valley; Isaiah Smith, 6-0, Sr., G, Lincoln Park; Matt Bengel, 6-3, Sr., F, Mercyhurst Prep; Jake Perry, 5-11, Sr., G, Camp Hill; Hysier Miller, 6-1, Jr., G, Neumann-Goretti; Aaron Collins, 6-0, Jr., G, Erie First Christian.
Coach of the year: Dave DeGregorio, North Catholic. Also receiving votes: Ron Insinger, Loyalsock; Carl Arrigale, Neumann-Goretti.