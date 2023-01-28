BALTIMORE — Loyola’s Jaylin Andrews (24) and Deon Perry (20) both hit the 20-point mark to offset a 21-point game from Xander Rice, and the Greyhounds pulled away late for an 80-66 Patriot League win on Saturday afternoon at Reitz Arena.
Jack Forrest tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists for the Bison (8-15, 1-9 PL), who shot 42.4 percent and hit nine 3-pointers but could not overcome 20 turnovers. Alex Timmerman added 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, and Andre Screen also hit double figures with 10 points.
Andrews went 7-for-8 from the floor and 9-for-12 from the foul line, and he added seven rebounds and three steals. Perry, who had 22 in Loyola’s win at Bucknell earlier in the month, had 20 more in this one with three assists and three steals.
The Greyhounds (8-15, 3-7 PL) shot 57.1 percent in the second half and 52.9 percent for the game.
Bucknell cut an early 12-point deficit to one late in the half and trailed 35-33 at the break. Forrest’s transition 3-pointer on the first possession of the second stanza gave the Bison their first lead of the day, before five straight points from Faure put the Greyhounds right back in front to stay.
Bucknell’s deficit was just one at 50-49 after a 3-pointer by rice and two free throws by Josh Adoh after his steal in the backcourt, but back-to-back treys by Perry and Chris Kuzemka gave the Greyhounds some breathing room.
Bucknell was 9-for-27 from the 3-point arc compared to Loyola’s 7-for-14. The Greyhounds outscored the Bison 19-7 from the foul line, with seven of their makes coming in the final two minutes.
Loyola (Md.) 80, Bucknell 66
BUCKNELL (8-15)
Screen 5-7 0-2 10, Timmerman 5-7 2-3 12, Bascoe 0-5 0-0 0, Forrest 5-11 0-0 13, Rice 7-20 3-3 21, Bijiek 1-4 0-0 3, Adoh 2-5 2-3 7, van der Heijden 0-0 0-0 0, Motta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 7-11 66.
LOYOLA (MD.) (8-15)
Dike 4-8 2-3 10, Faure 5-9 1-2 12, Andrews 7-8 9-12 24, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, Perry 6-13 4-4 20, Kuzemka 2-4 0-0 5, V.Ilic 1-3 1-2 3, Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 19-25 80.
Halftime: Loyola (Md.) 35-33. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 9-27 (Rice 4-12, Forrest 3-5, Adoh 1-3, Bijiek 1-4, Bascoe 0-3), Loyola (Md.) 7-14 (Perry 4-6, Andrews 1-1, Kuzemka 1-2, Faure 1-3, Jones 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 28 (Timmerman 7), Loyola (Md.) 26 (Andrews 7). Assists: Bucknell 16 (Forrest 6), Loyola (Md.) 15 (Jones 4). Total Fouls: Bucknell 22, Loyola (Md.) 18. A: 1,042 (3,000).