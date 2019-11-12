LSU jumped Ohio State and into the top spot of the College Football rankings while Penn State plummeted to ninth in the second set of rankings released Tuesday night.
LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia held the top 4 spots, which earn semifinal spots at the end of the season. LSU beat Alabama last week in a battle of unbeatens. Minnesota knocked off Penn State in a second battle of unbeatens last weekend, moving the Golden Gophers from 17 to 8th.
The Nittany Lions dropped five spots from four to nine. Alabama dropped from third to fifth with its loss to LSU.
Behind the top 4 were Alabama (5th), Oregon (6th) and Utah (7th).
Unbeaten Baylor, now 9-0, is now No. 13, the lowest of the unbeaten teams.