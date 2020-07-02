Luketa finds his way back to Penn State

For Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa, returning to State College this month for voluntary workouts during a worldwide pandemic wasn’t a simple as just getting into his vehicle and driving.
Luketa is from Ontario, Canada, and as many nations implemented some type of travel restriction due to the coronavirus, the trek back to Pennsylvania wasn’t completely stress-free.
“It was kind of hard at first because travel is still banned and everything,” Luketa said on Tuesday. “So as far as myself and Jonathan (Sutherland, a Penn State safety and Ottawa native), we had our paperwork to get back in the country, but the question was if we’d be able to cross if somebody drove us over.”
Luketa said one of his coaches drove he and Sutherland to the border, where a Penn State representative met them and brought them back to State College.
Luketa arrived back in town last Thursday and has been quarantined in a local hotel room, as were his teammates when they arrived ahead of voluntary workouts June 15.
“As far as training with my teammates, I haven’t really been around them or the facilities just yet,” Luketa said. “They just want me to stay down here (in the hotel) and just wait it out for a little bit.”
On Wednesday, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour shed light on the logistical roadblocks international students face when returning to State College amid a global pandemic.
Barbour said Penn State has an office dedicated to its international student population and their travel.
“We’re very fortunate with our Canadian students and our Canadian student-athletes that I believe those consulates have remained open,” Barbour said Wednesday. “And although there are certainly some precautions and some red tape that they need to go through, we’re very confident that our Canadian students are going to be able to (return). It may take longer than we want it to — or than they want it to — but (they) are going to be able to get here.”
As of the beginning of the week, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Ottawa Public Health, there have been 2,083 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Canadian capital.
Despite being in a different country, Luketa said safety protocols in Ottawa were no different than those in the United States.
“I wouldn’t say there’s much of a difference,” Luketa said. “In Canada, it’s the same thing. A lot of places were shut down. They imposed a quarantine, social distancing and everything. While I was back home in Canada, honestly, I was in the house. I was working out in the house. If I went to run, it’d be in the woods — run some hills and come back home. I wasn’t really out and about, I would say.”
Luketa used the extended period away from State College to reconnect with his family, which he said has always been a cornerstone of his life.
The rising junior moved to Pennsylvania for high school and played football at Mercyhurst Prep. Luketa acknowledged the strength of his mother in allowing him to leave at an early age in pursuit of his football goals. He said all he does in life and on the football field, he does with her in mind.
“I’m the youngest of seven, so I have a whole village behind me,” Luketa said. “(My mother) did all of that on her own. She played both (parents’) roles, so seeing the sacrifice that she made — the fact that she let a young 14-year-old leave home to pursue his dream by himself — I know it didn’t sit well with her.
“So she’s my motivation. Everything I do is for her. She’s my rock.”