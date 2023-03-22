Seth Lundy, Penn State’s second-leading scorer this season, will not return to the program next year. On Wednesday, Lundy announced on Twitter he would not use the additional year of eligibility afforded as coronavirus relief and will instead declare for the 2023 NBA Draft.
“My time at Penn State has been nothing short of a blessing,” Lundy said in a statement on Twitter. “I’ve cherished every moment and will always call this place home. With that said, I will be foregoing my extra year of eligibility and entering my name in the 2023 NBA Draft. This has been a lifelong dream of mine, and I’m excited to embark on this journey.”
Lundy this season helped the Nittany Lions to one of their most successful campaigns in program history. The senior averaged 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds per game as Penn State played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years.
He tallied double-figure scoring efforts on 30 occasions, recording a season-high 25 points in the Nittany Lions’ win against Indiana on January 11. His 40% from three-point range marked a career-high, as did his 31 assists. Lundy only trailed teammate Andrew Funk in having the Big Ten’s best 3-point percentage.
Lundy also tallied three double-doubles this past season.
“We are so proud of Seth and stand behind him every step of the way as he pursues his dream of becoming a professional basketball player,” former Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry said in a statement. “Seth has the talent, work ethic and determination to succeed at the next level. He’ll always have a support system in myself and his Penn State family.”
Lundy started in each of Penn State’s 66 games during the past two seasons and ended his collegiate career with 96 starts. He averaged 5.3 points per game as a freshman during the 2019-20 season. The Palusboro, New Jersey, native, averaged 10.1 and 11.9 points per game as a sophomore (15 starts) and junior (15 starts), respectively.
In four seasons and 122 career games with Penn State, Lundy scored 1,283 points, collected 560 rebounds and shot 41.2% on attempts from the floor.
“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God. Without him, none of this would be possible,” Lundy wrote, in part, in his statement on Twitter. “To my family, who has been my biggest support system every step of the way, thank you for all the sacrifices you made for me and for being there for me through all the ups, downs, challenges and lessons. I truly would not be the man I am today without you, and I hope to continue making you proud.”
Two Nittany Lions enter transfer portal
Penn State has lost two players to the NCAA transfer portal, according to college basketball website Verbal Commits.
Verbal Commits’ Twitter page announced Nittany Lions guard Dallion Johnson’s and forward Caleb Dorsey’s departure from the program.
Johnson averaged 8.8 minutes per game this past season. He logged a season-high 17 minutes against Winthrop in the season opener but only registered double-digit minutes in six other contests during the year.
The former Phillips Academy (Andover, Massachusetts) this season averaged two points per game with a season-high eight against Loyola Maryland, and he collected 17 rebounds.
Johnson’s most productive season with the Nittany Lions was 2021-22. That year, he made 14 starts and played in 29 games. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound junior averaged 3.7 points per game and collected 34 rebounds. Johnson appeared in eight games as a freshman.
Johnson logged playing time in 60 games in three seasons with the program and scored 158 points.
Dorsey started nine games last season, his last coming against Nebraska on February 5. Dorsey started the first five games of the season. He played in 16 contests. Dorsey averaged 2.3 points per game with a season-high nine points against Butler.
Dorsey leaves Penn State with 54 points, 44 rebounds and four blocks in 33 games played.
The 6-foot-7, 235-pound Westminster, Maryland, native played 12 games as a sophomore last season and logged action in five games as a freshman.
Johnson and Dorsey are the first Nittany Lions to enter the NCAA transfer portal since Penn State ended its season with a loss to Texas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last weekend.