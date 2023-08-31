TURBOTVILLE — As scoring opportunities came and went Thursday night, Raygan Lust and her Warrior Run teammates tried to remain patient as a remarkably competitive match with Danville eased into the second half.
When more chances eventually materialized in the Pennsylvania Heartland Conference crossover match, and the ball landed at or near one of her talented feet, Lust didn’t wait for the perfect situation.
What Lust did was bury several second-half scoring chances — one on a counter and the other off a set piece — as the Defenders protected their turf with a satisfying 2-1 victory over a scrappy Danville unit that kept battling until the final horn.
Gracie Kitka netted the lone score for Danville (2-1).
“Patience is something we work a lot on,” Lust said. “Just communicating to each other instead of forcing it.”
While Rob Ryder’s club was unable to break through offensively, his athletic group frustrated Danville by sending numbers after the ball, a tactic that limited possession and made creating quality scoring chances difficult. Even Warrior Run defenders attacked, pushing forward when possible and causing the visitors’ discomfort level to increase.
“I thought we would acclimate better, but it took us until the second half to get our intensity up to that pace,” Danville coach Angela Sivillo said. “We weren’t getting room to think in that first half.”
Yet as a scoreless encounter moved into the second half, Sivillo’s squad watched Kitka waffle the football crossbar some five minutes in. Then, with just over 13 minutes gone, Warrior Run (2-0) regained possession and promptly ignited a counterattack.
“We are a second-half team,” Lust said. “We’re trying to start the first half the way we start the second half and bring the intensity.”
Well, guess what?
When Amara Bieber spotted the high-octane Lust to her left — and several yards further up the field — she promptly pushed the ball forward. Lust ran on to the ball and found a decent amount of space some 20 yards out. An instant later, her shot whistled to the left of Danville goalkeeper Maddy Harris (six saves) and found the back-right corner.
Some 12 minutes later, after the Ironmen yielded a corner kick, Brooke Ryder served a ball from the right flag that found Lust all alone.
“That was a beautiful ball,” Lust said. “It just kind of floated in.”
Lust volleyed it home, upping Warrior Run’s lead to 2-0.
“We work really hard every practice on maintaining patience and finding the pass that’s going to get through,” Rob Ryder said. “Try as we might, we couldn’t get that pass through. With the set pieces, I kind of feel that’s a place where we were strong.”
Danville pulled one back with 12:07 to go as a persistent Kitka warded off several defenders before finding room to bag a 25-yard rip. Warrior Run’s Addisyn Ohnmeiss (two saves) appeared to get her mitts on the ball yet couldn’t prevent the Ironmen score.
Things really got interesting with about five minutes to play when a bank of lights in the Defenders’ defensive end went out. While the game was halted with 4:28 to play as the on-field officials sorted things out with the Warrior Run athletic director, eventually play resumed.
Danville had one last gasp in the final minute, but Maddie Merrell’s direct from deep sailed wide of the right post as any thoughts of extra play were dimmed.
Said Rob Ryder: “We just stayed solid.”
WARRIOR RUN 2, DANVILLE 1
Second half
WR-Raygan Lust (Amara Bieber), 53:16; WR-Lust (Brooke Ryder), 65:34; D-Gracie Kitka, 67:53.
Shots: WR 8-3. Corner kicks: WR 8-2. Saves: Danville 6 (Maddy Harris); Warrior Run 2 (Addisyn Ohnmeiss).