Lycoming College basketball player Dyson Harward, a freshman from Danville, was named the MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year on Thursday.
Harward is the top-scoring freshman in the conference and set a school record for blocks to help lead Lycoming to Saturday's league championship game.
Leading to a Warrior defense that allows a league-low 70.0 points per game and setting two school records in the process,
Harward is Lycoming's first MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year award since 2010-11. He had had two eight-block games against Susquehanna and Union — setting the school record — before breaking the program's single-season blocks record (64) with a five-block effort in a 67-62 win against Alvernia on Feb. 12. He has more individual blocks than four teams in the MAC Commonwealth have this season. The 6-foot-7 freshman is second in the league, averaging 8.0 rebounds per game and 13th in scoring (13.2) and 11th in field goal percentage (.468). He already tied Jonathan Pribble '06 for 10th in program history with his career 64 blocks and his six double-doubles this season is tied for ninth.
The Warriors (19-8 overall) will now get set for the MAC Commonwealth Championship on Saturday when they head to Arcadia.