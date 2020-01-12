SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna usually hasn’t had much trouble with Goucher, at least in recent meetings, but Saturday proved far from usual.
The Gophers hung toe-for-toe with Susquehanna, playing within five points of the River Hawks through three quarters. However, Susquehanna’s depth on the bench proved just enough in a 72-62 win in O.W. Houts Gymnasium.
While the River Hawks (10-3 overall, 2-0 Landmark Conference) picked up their 10th victory of the season and preserved a perfect conference record, first-year coach Gabby Holko wasn’t terribly pleased.
“We have people taking things for granted, and we talked about that in the locker room (after the game),” Holko said. “Our energy level was low from the start, and we thought the energy level would be much higher.”
Susquehanna opened with a 3-pointer from Alexa Petrozzino, but then slogged through the next 29 minutes almost to a draw with the Gophers (4-9, 0-2).
The River Hawks forged an 18-9 lead late in the first quarter thanks to a quartet of 3-pointers, but Goucher clawed its way back to 18-16 early in the second. The back-and-forth, tightly contested play continued until the fourth quarter, when SU freshman Kaitlyn Lynch took over.
“Kaitlyn is someone whose potential is sky-high,” Holko said. “She came out and did all of the little things that she needed to do. She carried the team on her back.”
Lynch scored 12 consecutive points in the fourth quarter to give Susquehanna a little breathing room. In one sequence, Lynch converted a 3-pointer, took a charge defensively, grabbed two offensive rebounds, and then put back a third chance for two points.
“It was very exciting,” said Lynch, who hails from Andover, N.J. “I’ve been in games and kind of hit seven points and plateaued, but today I just took a breath and did my best to make baskets or find the open teammate.”
Susquehanna’s lead climbed as high as 13 points (67-54) in the final period, in which SU’s bench combined for 19 of the first 21 points of the period. Lynch’s 16 points paced the River Hawks reserves, while Alanna Connolly added 13 and Sadie Comfort 11 as their bench swamped Goucher’s, 46-0.
Erin McQuillen was the lone SU starter to reach double-figures, notching 14 points.
Goucher was paced by Anise Williams’ game-high 27 points, while Alayna McFadden added 19 in defeat.
SUSQUEHANNA 72, GOUCHER 62
Goucher (4-9, 0-2) 62
Anise Williams 7-11 13-15 27; Jorryn Avery 2-13 7-10 12; Shelby Apostol 1-7 0-2 2; Alayna McFadden 8-22 1-3 19; Kyani Quarles 1-4 0-2 2; Claire Flynn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 21-32 62.
Susquehanna (10-3, 2-0) 72
Alexa Petrozzino 1-1 0-0 3; Nevin Hoenninger 3-9 1-3 7; Erin McQuillen 3-8 5-6 14; Madi Welliver 0-1 0-2 0; Isabella Schwabe 1-1 2-4 4; Megan Emlet 0-2 0-0 0; Amalia Esposito 1-5 0-0 2; Sadie Comfort 4-10 0-0 11; Kaitlyn Lynch 7-10 1-3 16; Alanna Connolly 3-3 7-8 13. Totals 23-50 18-28 72.
Halftime: Susquehanna 29-28. 3-point goals: Goucher 3-18 (Williams 0-1; Avery 1-6; Apostol 0-4; McFadden 2-6; Flynn 0-1), Susquehanna 8-16 (Petrozzino 1-1; Hoenninger 0-2; McQuillen 3-5; Comfort 3-6; Lynch 1-2). Rebounds: Goucher 31 (McFadden 12), Susquehanna 45 (Lynch 8). Assists: Goucher 7 (Williams, Apostol 3), Susquehanna 10 (McQuillen 3). Turnovers: Goucher 13, Susquehanna 24. Total fouls: Goucher 22, Susquehanna 25. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.