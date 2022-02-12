TOWSON, Md. — Kaitlyn Lynch scored a career-high 23 points Saturday, leading Susquehanna to a 77-39 win over Goucher in Landmark Conference women's basketball.
The 38-point win is the largest margin of victory since a 53-point win in the 2017-2018 season.
Lynch went 8-15 from the floor and hit four 3-pointers.
Amalia Esposito returned from injury to score 10 points off the bench.
The first quarter set the tone for Susquehanna as the team shot 11-of-15 from the floor and 5-of-8 from 3 to grab a 21-point lead after 10 minutes of play.
Lynch capped the high scoring quarter with a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to make the score 30-9 in favor of the River Hawks.
Susquehanna held the Gophers to 5-of-34 shooting in the first half, as the River Hawks took a 48-15 lead into halftime.
Kate Hildebrandt came off the bench to post career-highs of eight points and eight rebounds for the River Hawks.
Susquehanna 77, Goucher 39
Susquehanna (12-10, 4-8) 77
Kaitlyn Lynch 8-15 3-3 23, Erin McQuillen 4-7 0-0 9, Olivia Brandt 3-8 2-3 8, Amanda Lemire 2-5 0-0 5, Isabella Schwabe 1-2 0-0 2, Amalia Esposito 3-4 4-4 10, Kate Hildebrandt 4-6 0-0 8, Alicia Goldenziel 3-4 0-0 6, Victoria Clarke 1-2 0-0 3, Sadie Comfort 1-2 0-0 2, Grace Meehan 0-1 1-2 1, Megan Emlet 0-1 0-2 0, Kenzie Selvaggi 0-3 0-0 0, Madison Miller 0-2 0-0 0, Sydney Schmus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 10-14 77.
Goucher (1-18, 0-11) 39
Belle Carini 5-20 3-4 13, Kyani Quarles 2-4 8-11 12, Alayna McFadden 3-12 2-2 9, Julia Cavoli 1-10 0-0 2, Briyah Haggins 0-10 0-0 0, Sydney Nwuli 1-7 0-2 2, Ava Cox 0-3 1-2 1, Cordelia Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-66 14-21 39.
Halftime: Susquehanna 48-15. 3-point goals: Susquehanna 7-28 (Lynch 4-10, McQuillen 1-2, Clarke 1-2, Lemire 1-4, Hildebrandt 0-1, Meehan 0-1, Emlet 0-1, Brandt 0-2, Miller 0-2, Selvaggi 0-3); Goucher 1-12 (McFadden 1-3, Cavoli 0-2, Carini 0-3, Haggins 0-4). Rebounds: Susquehanna 55 (Brandt 9); Goucher 35 (Quarles 14). Assists: Susquehanna 17 (Lemire 3, Schwabe 3); Goucher 5 (Carini 2, Haggins 2). Blocked shots: Susquehanna 5 (Lynch 2, Hildebrandt 2); Goucher 1 (McFadden). Steals: Susquehanna 7 (seven tied with 1); Goucher 7 (McFadden 2, Cavoli 2). Turnovers: Susquehanna 20; Goucher 12. Total fouls: Susquehanna 14; Goucher 17. A: 121.