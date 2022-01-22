SELINSGROVE — Kaitlyn Lynch scored a career-high 19 points to lead four Susquehanna players in double figures as the River Hawks defeated Goucher 77-52 on Saturday in Landmark Conference women's basketball.
"Overall it was a great team win," Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko said. "We went into this saying we needed to share the basketball.
"We had four players in double digits and a fifth not far behind. When you have 20 assists on 29 field goals that shows you're playing unselfish. That's what we asked them to do."
Lynch was 8-of-11 from the field, and scored 16 points in the first half.
The Gophers (1-13, 0-6 Landmark) scored the first points of the game on a jumper by Belle Carini, but Susquehanna (10-6, 2-4 Landmark) scored the next six points to take a 6-2 lead. Goucher cut its deficit to just two twice midway through the first quarter, but a 10-0 run capped by a transition layup by Lynch made it an 18-6 lead for Susquehanna with 4:34 left in the opening stanza.
The River Hawks took a 14-point lead into the second quarter, but the Gophers trimmed the SU lead down to eight at 33-25 after a Alayna McFadden jumper. Susquehanna came right back with a big run to finish the first half, posting a 15-4 run to conclude the second quarter to take a 48-29 edge into the locker room.
The third quarter was all home team, as Susquehanna outscored their opponents 23-7, leading by as many as 37 points before cruising to the victory.
"We had a gameplan where we were able to switch up our defense a little bit, and I think the girls did a phenomenal job with that," Holko said.
Amalia Esposito finished with 15 points, Erin McQuillen and Isabella Schwabe each scored 10 points, and Alicia Goldenziel chipped in a career-high eight points.
Susquehanna 77, Goucher 52
Goucher (1-13, 0-6) 52
Alayna McFadden 7-22 3-4 18, Briyah Haggins 7-16 1-1 15, Belle Carini 4-9 1-4 9, Kyani Quarles 2-4 0-0 4, Julia Cavoli 0-2 0-0 4, Sydney Nwuli 1-4 2-4 4, Serrena Gonzales 1-3 0-0 2, Ava Cox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 7-13 52.
Susquehanna (9-5, 2-4) 77
Kaitlyn Lynch 8-11 0-0 19, Amalia Esposito 6-7 3-6 15, Erin McQuillen 4-7 2-2 10, Isabella Schwabe 4-5 2-2 10, Amanda Lemire 0-6 2-2 2, Alicia Goldenziel 3-5 2-2 8, Grace Meehan 2-4 1-2 7, Sadie Comfort 1-5 2-2 4, Kenzie Selvaggi 1-7 0-0 2, Megan Emlet 0-4 0-0 0, Victoria Clarke 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Hildebrandt 0-3 0-0 0, Madison Miller 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 14-18 77.
Halftime: Susquehanna 48-29. 3-point goals: Goucher 1-11 (McFadden 1-7, Carini 0-1, Cavoli 0-1, Haggins 0-2); Susquehanna 5-22 (Lynch 3-4, Meehan 2-2, Hildebrandt 0-1, McQuillen 0-2, Comfort 0-2, Emlet 0-2, Miller 0-2, Selvaggi 0-3, Lemire 0-4). Rebounds: Goucher 35 (Nwuli 8); Susquehanna 46 (McQuillen 8, Schwabe 8). Assists: Goucher 11 (McFadden 5); Susquehanna 20 (four tied with 3). Blocked shots: Goucher 1 (Cavoli); Susquehanna 0. Steals: Goucher 7 (McFadden 5); Susquehanna 11 (Esposito 3). Turnovers: Goucher 22; Susquehanna 14. Total fouls: Goucher 18; Susquehanna 13. Fouled out: Nwuli. A: 124.