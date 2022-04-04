SUNBURY — Brayden Lytle took the ball with the tying run at the plate and got a ground ball to preserve Shikellamy's 6-4 win over Jersey Shore in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I baseball Monday.
The defending division champion Braves (2-2 overall, 2-0 HAC-I) got six scoreless innings of one-hit ball from Kaden Hoffman. They went ahead 6-0 without a hit in a four-run sixth inning.
The Bulldogs stormed back against reliever Logan Fisher, rattling off four one-out hits and a walk to pull within 6-4. Lytle came on with two outs and induced a grounder to third baseman Andrew Bottiger to end it.
Cohen Boyer went 2-for-3 and scored twice in the win.
Shikellamy 6, Jersey Shore 4
Jersey Shore;000;000;4;—;4-5-1
Shikellamy;010;014;x;—;6-5-1
Loomis, Griffin (4), Bauder (6) and Davis. Kaden Hoffman, Logan Fisher (7), Brayden Lytle (7) and Mark Culp.
WP: Hoffman. LP: Loomis. S: Lytle.
Jersey Shore: Bauder 2-for-3, run; Davis 1-for-3, run; Hess 1-for-3, double, run, RBI; DePasqua 1-for-2, RBI; Danneker RBI.
Shikellamy: Cohen Boyer 2-for-3, 2 runs; Brady Wilson 1-for-3, RBI; Hoffman 1-for-3; Culp 1-for-2, run, RBI.