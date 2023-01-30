LEWISBURG — A battle of Heartland Athletic Conference division leaders should produce one of the better games of the regular season.
Southern Columbia — the leader in Division III — and Lewisburg, the tied with Danville atop Division II — didn't disappoint on Monday night.
It took an extra period, but the Lewisburg stayed hot with a 73-68 victory over the visiting Tigers.
Up by three points with 17 seconds remaining, Cam Michaels intercepted a pass, and tossed a dime to Neyshawn Mabry, who converted on a rim-grazing layup to put the Green Dragons up by five, and seal the overtime win.
“I knew they only had a little bit of time,” said Michaels, Lewisburg’s leading scorer. “So I just went for it. We've got to seal the game.”
Lewisburg (11-6 overall, 7-1 HAC-II) secured its sixth win in a row by defeating the Tigers (11-6 overall, 6-1 HAC-III).
The Tigers had little answer for the Green Dragons on the perimeter, as Lewisburg outscored Southern Columbia, 21-6 from behind the arc.
Lewisburg maintained a steady lead throughout the first half before the Tigers outscored them 22-13 in the 3rd quarter. Southern Columbia took its first lead of the night with 50 seconds left in the 3rd quarter on a Tyler Arnold layup.
The fourth quarter saw four lead changes, and five ties as neither team could gain an advantage.
The Tigers were led by Tyler Arnold (24 points) and Isaac Carter (18 points). Leading scorer Brian Britton, who scored 39 points in Friday’s win over Bloomsburg, was limited to just 12 points.
“We knew that Southern was gonna come in here, be physical and be big,” said Michaels. “They’re gonna want to pound inside and that’s what they did tonight.”
Arnold tied the game at 61 apiece with 30 seconds left in regulation off an inbound pass from Carter, one of his four assists during the fourth quarter alone. The Tiger defense held strong on the final possession of regulation, with Carter’s unsuccessful full-court heave sending the game into overtime.
The overtime period featured seven lead changes. Mabry was by far the star of the show in the extra period, scoring ten of the Green Dragons’ 12 points.
Southern Columbia coach Mike Woytowich was happy with his team’s performance, saying he felt his team suffered from some unlucky bounces at the end.
“I’m not big on moral victories,” said the third-year coach. “It’s tough to swallow right now, but I think long term if we look down the road a little bit, it’ll help us.”
Mabry led Lewisburg with 24 points. Michaels also contributed 21, adding 8 assists to the effort as well.
Both teams are back in action, tonight. The Tigers will host Warrior Run in a HAC-III contest. The Defenders are the only team to beat Southern Columbia in division play this season. Lewisburg will travel to Midd-West.
LEWISBURG 73, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 68, OT
Lewisburg (11-6) 73
Neyshawn Mabry 10 4-5 24; Cam Michaels 9 0-0 21; Wade Young 3 4-6 10; Noah Pawling 4 0-0 10; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 8. Totals 29 8-11 73.
3-point goals: Michaels 3, Harrison 2, Pawling 2.
Did not score: Charlie Landis, Tsogtoo Batbaatar, Quinn Michaels.
Southern Columbia (11-6) 68
Tyler Arnold 12 0-0 24; Isaac Carter 7 4-6 18; Brian Britton 5 2-2 12; Dom Fetterolf 3 0-0 6; Nathan Gallagher 2 0-0 5; Travis Wegrzynowicz 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 6-10 68.
3-point goals: Gallagher, Wegrzynowicz
Did not score: Jacob Hoy, Jake Toczlousky
Score by quarters
Lewisburg;15;14;19;13;12 - 73
Southern Columbia;10;16;22;13;7 - 68