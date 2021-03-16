Ellie Mack and the Bucknell women’s basketball team came inches away from pushing Florida State to overtime in the first round of the NCAA tournament in 2019.
So when Mack — now a fifth-year senior at Oregon State, where she transferred after graduating from Bucknell — saw the Beavers drew the Seminoles in the first round of this year’s NCAA tournament, she couldn’t help but feel an extra twinge of excitement.
“It kind of feels like fate to be honest,” Mack said. “It would be great to get a little revenge for that Bucknell team my junior year.”
Oregon State, seeded eighth, is scheduled to open the tournament Sunday against No. 9 Florida State. The winner will likely face No. 1 seed South Carolina on Tuesday.
“I, and a bunch of my teammates, followed her season heavily,” Bucknell senior Abby Kapp said. “Oregon State has a huge pocket of fans in Lewisburg.”
Mack was named the 2020 Patriot League Player of the Year after averaging 15 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Mack missed her freshman season with a knee injury, but still scored more than 1,000 points in her career with the Bison.
“I love keeping up with Ellie,” Bucknell senior Tessa Brugler said. “She’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had.”
Mack has impacted games differently with the Beavers than she did with the Bison.
“My numbers weren’t what they were at Bucknell, but I expected that because it’s a higher level,” Mack said. “I’m playing a very different role, but I think I’m still contributing.”
Mack started all 18 games that Oregon State (11-7) played, averaging 7.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
“I’ve played a mixture of wing, 4 — our stretch forward — and even a little center when some of our other posts are in foul trouble,” Mack said. “I’ve been pretty versatile. I’ve been scoring a bit, passing a lot, rebounding and playing tough defense. I’m trying to make everyone around me better.”
Mack said she’s improved a lot as a defender during her time in college. When she arrived on campus in Lewisburg, then-Bucknell coach Aaron Roussell said he expected Mack to be a great player for the Bison, if she learned how to play defense.
“I’ve definitely come a long way since my freshman year at Bucknell,” Mack said. “I think a big thing has been gaining faith in myself. I’m not the most athletic player or the tallest. So I try to use my brain, and push opponents into their weaknesses.”
Due to the pandemic, Mack said it took a while for her to jell with her new teammates, and for the team to come together as a whole.
“It’s definitely been challenging with COVID and everything,” Mack said. “We haven’t played that many games, and we had some starts and stops. It took some time for me to figure out my role. We started to mesh together and started to get to know each other.”
While Mack has been figuring out how she fits in a new team, her former teammates have been following along and rooting for the former Bison.
“I love to see that she made an immediate impact and to see the success she’s had,” Brugler said.
“We’ve all been loving having the ability to watch Ellie,” Bucknell senior Autumn Ceppi said. “It’s been really cool to see her grow and be successful. She has some of the biggest cheerleaders from Bucknell.”
Now Mack gets another shot at Florida State in the NCAA tournament, and it’s a chance she’s relishing.
“I’m really excited,” Mack said. “This is why you play basketball — to get to the postseason, especially the NCAA tournament. I worked really hard during my four years at Bucknell and my one year here, and this is the payoff. I think we have a chance to make some noise.”