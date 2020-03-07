Ellie Mack was a freshman sidelined by injury the last time a Bucknell women’s basketball player was honored as the Patriot League Player of the Year.
Mack, however, ultimately followed in former teammate Claire DeBoer’s footsteps, becoming the fourth Bison in program history to earn the conference’s top individual accolade Friday.
Joining Mack as a Patriot League major award winner was Trevor Woodruff, who took home the Coach of the Year award after leading Bucknell to a 23-6 record and the regular-season title with a 16-2 mark.
Mack was named to the All-Patriot League first team for a second consecutive season, while junior Abby Kapp garnered second-team recognition, and junior Tessa Brugler landed on the third team. The Bison have had at least two players honored every year since 2014.
Mack joined DeBoer, Hope Foster and Molly Creamer as Patriot League Player of the Year recipients.
Mack, a Conestoga High grad, didn’t make her first collegiate start until her junior season. Since entering the starting lineup as a junior, she averaged 13.9 points per game with a .503 shooting percentage.
This season, Mack scored in double figures 26 times, including each of the last 15 games. She posted three double-doubles and finished the regular season third in the league in scoring, second in 3-point percentage, fourth in field goal percentage, and fifth in blocked shots. Mack currently ranks 23rd all-time in the program with 1,048 career points scored.
During her four seasons with the Bison, Mack was part of three regular-season titles and two Patriot League Tournament championships.
Kapp was a 2018 member of the Patriot League All-Rookie Team, and made her return to an All-Patriot list after a well-rounded season. Kapp matched her career high of 74 made 3-pointers during the regular season, and also emerged as a shot blocker and rebounder. Kapp is also second on the team in steals and provided multiple assists in 12 games.
Brugler put together a breakout season after being voted a team captain in October. She finished the regular season third on the team in scoring behind Mack and Kapp, and was second in rebounding. Brugler posted three double-doubles, and led the Bison in scoring five times and rebounding 11 times. Brugler’s .495 field goal percentage is fifth-best in the Patriot League.
Woodruff became the fourth coach in program history to be named Patriot League Coach of the Year. Taking the reins of the program in April, Woodruff fashioned a defense that ranks eighth in the country. The Bison won the PL regular season by four games, the largest margin by any team since the schedule expanded to 18 games. He became the seventh Patriot League coach to win the award in his first season.
Under Woodruff, Bucknell won 19 games by double digits.
The Bison are the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament, and have won eight consecutive games leading into Monday’s quarterfinal round.