SELINSGROVE — In the past few weeks, Anthony Macri qualified for the Knoxville Nationals, picked up his first win at Williams Grove, and followed that with a win at Port Royal.
Macri’s dominant stretch continued Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway where he set the fast time, won his heat race and cruised to the sprint car feature win in the Jack Gunn Memorial.
What made Macri's win even more impressive was he finished the victory without any gas left.
“I sputtered coming off the second turn on the last lap,” Macri said. “The engine shutoff came on off the fourth turn, and I drifted under the checkered flag.”
Macri’s car finally rolled to a stop in the third turn, with an empty tank.
Macri was chasing multi-time track champion Pat Cannon early in the feature.
By lap seven, the pair were running nose to tail, inches from the outside wall. Several times Macri pulled even, but each time Cannon held the point. That is until lap 18 when Macri made the pass for the lead off turn two.
Macri pulled to a four-second lead when the caution flag was unfurled for Cannon who stopped on the speedway with a flat tire.
Macri led the final eight laps, and took the checkered flag by 5.582 seconds.
Trent Brenneman went back-to-back with a win in the limited late model feature.
In the final race of the season and sitting in second place in points, Andrew Yoder withdrew from the race on the third lap.
Brenneman lead from pole, and held a big lead when the caution flag came out on lap nine for debris on the track.
A lap 11 pileup in turn three blocked the track bringing out a red flag. Brenneman led the rest of the distance for his second win in a row, finishing in first by 2.8 seconds.
Devin Hart finished fourth in the race to clinch the limited late model track championship.
Curtis Lawton won his first race of the season in the roadrunner feature.
He led all but the last half lap of the race, as Brad Mitch passed him for the lead late and crossed the finish line first.
Mitch was disqualified after a technical inspection, and Lawton was awarded the win.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday
410 Sprint Cars – 18 Entries
30-Lap A-Main: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 2) 6 Ryan Smith 3) 48 Danny Dietrich 4) 12 Blane Heimbach 5) 35 Jason Shultz 6) 69K Lance Dewease 7) 19M Lando Myers 8) 67 Justin Whittall 9) 11A Austin Bishop 10) 35 Zach Hampton 11) 19 Curt Stroup 12) 19 Colby Womer 13) 17B Steve Buckwalter 14) 24B Dustin Baney 15) 23 Pat Cannon 16) 1W Aaron Bollinger 17) 4S Larry Smith 18) 17 Jason Wagner
Heat Winners: Anthony Macri, Pat Cannon
Time Trials: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 16.175 2) 23 Pat Cannon 16.296 3) 48 Danny Dietrich 16.16.466 4) 17B Steve Buckwalter 16.482 5) 67 Justin Whittall 16.497 6) 12 Blane Heimbach 16.549 7) 6 Ryan Smith 16.557 8) 69K Lance Dewease 16.581 9) 19 Curt Stroup 16.604 10) 35 Jason Shultz 16.662 11) 19W Colby Womer 16.684 12) 35Z Zach Hampton 16.886 13) 1W Aaron Bollinger 16.894 14) 24B Dustin Baney 17.050 15) 11A Austin Bishop 17.073 16) 17 Jason Wagner 19.928 17) 4S Larry Smith 19.362 18) 19M Landon Myers (Did Not Scale)
Limited Late Models – 23 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33 Trent Brenneman 2) 23 Todd Snook 3) 27 Jim Yoder 4) 33K Devin Hart 5) 1T JR Toner 6) 44 Shawn Shoemaker 7) 22 Casey Steinhoff 8) 19 Drew Weisser 9) 93 Steve Todorow 10) 20 Colin Knaub 11) 49 Zach Fedorchik 12) 89 John Schoch 13) 20 Joe Lusk 14) 32 Ethan Beasom 15) 99 Kyle Bachman 16) 12K Jared Fulkroad 17) 32 Chris Leitzel 18) 08 Zach Kauffman 19) 17JR Wayne Ramer 20) 2 Andrew Yoder 21) 79 Chase Bowsman 22) 27 Cayden Ranck 23) 17A Scott Dunham Jr.
Heat Winners: JR Toner, Devin Hart, Trent Brenneman
Roadrunners – 13 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) 33 Curtis Lawton 2) 11 Keith Bissinger 3) 25 Nate Romig 4) 1 Smith Cope 5) 12 Tom Underwood 6) 357 Ronnie Buck 7) 992 Terry Kramer 8) 60 Jimmy Kessler 9) 83 Mike Kerstetter 10) 2 Adam Campbell 11) 14 Cory Lndemuth 12) 8K Jeremy Kline 13) 10M Brad Mitch
