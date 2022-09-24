SELINSGROVE — Anthony Macri concluded the racing season at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday with a milestone — and very lucrative — win in the Jim Nace Memorial National Open.
Macri put some late distance between his 410 sprint car and Danny Dietrich to notch his third consecutive National Open win and pocket the $26,000 winner's share, which honored Nace. He was the speedway’s only five-time sprint car track champion while driving the famous Camel Express No. 26, and Saturday's prize was the largest for a non-sanctioned sprint car race in central Pennsylvania this season.
Macri became only the third driver in 40 years to three-peat, joining Maynard Yingst and Fred Rahmer. Macri's 22nd win also made him the winningest driver in the nation.
"Tonight’s track was really racy. My guys gave me a great car," he said. "It’s too early to think about (the future). We have too many big races left."
Blane Heimbach’s 11th-place finish clinched the track championship. It was Heimbach’s first title in the 410 sprint cars after winning several 358 crowns.
In the PASS 305 sprint cars, Logan Spahr took his second checkered flag of the year.
There was a mad scramble into the first turn at the start of the National Open. Dietrich emerged in front, followed by Macri, Brian Brown, Lucas Wolfe and Freddie Rahmer. Macri got the better of Dietrich on Lap 6, ducking low in the first turn and driving past down the backstretch.
On Lap 17, Dietrich caught Macri in lapped traffic and momentarily regained the lead. Macri went back up toward the fence to go in front and led until a red flag flew at Lap 20 for a mandatory fuel stop.
“I was trying to save my tires in the first 20 laps, but I screwed up and Dietrich got by,” Macri said. “I had to get up on the wheel to get back by Danny because I wanted to start the second 20 in clean air.”
The restart lineup was Macri, Dietrich, Brent Marks, Brown, and Friday night's winner, Daryn Pittman. After the restart, Macri went back toward the fence as a battle for third between Marks and Pittman developed. The furious action was halted on Lap 24 when Tyler Bear rolled to a stop.
When the race restarted, Pittman moved past Marks for third and started to track down Dietrich. Macri ran the rest of the distance untested, winning by 1.6 seconds over Dietrich, Pittman, Marks, and Rahmer.
Zach Rhoades, Austin Reed, and Kruz Kepner went three-wide into the first turn to start the 305 feature.
An early caution bunched the field, but, on the restart, Reed, Spahr, and Kepner started playing a high-speed game of tag until Spahr finally wrestled the lead away. He took off like a shot and soon built a two-second lead. Spahr won by 2.102 seconds over Kepner, Rhodes, Reed, and Doug Dodson.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
Jim Nace Memorial National Open
410 Sprint Cars
40-Lap A-Main (25 entries): 1. Anthony Macri; 2. Danny Dietrich; 3. Daryn Pittman; 4. Brent Marks; 5. Freddie Rahmer; 6. Devon Borden; 7. Lucas Wolfe; 8. Gio Scelzi; 9. Cory Eliason; 10. TJ Stutts; 11. Blane Heimbach; 12. Brian Brown; 13. Mark Smith; 14. Tyler Ross; 15. Matt Campbell; 16. Briggs Danner; 17. Michael Walter; 18. Tyler Bear; 19. Ryan Smith; 20. Gerard McIntyre; 21. Steve Buckwalter; 22. Jason Shultz; 23. Ryan Taylor; 24. Rick Lafferty; 25. Justin Whittall. Heat winners: Dietrich, Brian Brown, Rahmer.
PASS 305 Sprint Cars
20-Lap A-Main (25 entries): 1. Logan Spahr; 2. Kruz Kepner; 3. Zach Rhodes; 4. Austin Reed; 5. Doug Dodson; 6. Dustin Young; 7. Drew Young; 8. Jake Waters; 9. Ken Duke; 10. Scott Frack; 11. Garrett Bard; 12. Kenny Heffner; 13. Seth Schnoke; 14. John Scarbough; 15. Erick Knepp; 16. Erin Statler; 17. Paul Moyer; 18. Croix Beasom; 19. Nathan Piere; 20. Andrew Yoder; 21. Frank Rusnock; 22. Cassandra Minium; 23. Mariah Romig; 24. Jason Roush; 25. Owen Dimm. Heat winners: Reed, Spahr, Young.