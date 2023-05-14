SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Speedway honored a past champion Sunday night with Anthony Macri wiring the field in the Ray Tilley Classic.
Coleby Frye made it two in a row in the Late Models.
The Speedway also honored Sharon Williamson, wife of former Sprint Car track champion Kramer Williamson. Sharon passed away earlier in the week and the fans, racers and officials wore pink.
Macri rocketed to the front of the Tilley Classic over Tyler Ross, Danny Dietrich, Rico Abreu and Lucas Wolfe.
Macri, who has been splitting time between competing locally and racing in the Mid-West, opened a big lead and the even lapped traffic didn’t slow him down. By the halfway point, he led by over five seconds.
With 10 laps remaining, the battle for second heated up as Dietrich got by Ross and Abreu was soon on his tail tank.
A caution flag slowed the field with four laps remaining.
With Dietrich on Macri’s tail, he moved up to the outside while Macri held his racer down low. Dietrich got to his tail, but eventually Macri prevailed by 1.58 seconds over Dietrich, Abreu, Ross and Justin Whittal.
“I really didn’t know how far we were into the race when the yellow came out,” Macri said. “I was using the high groove, but I knew it would rubber up and I’d have to come down low. I saw some of the lapped cars were faster down low than I was up high, so that’s when I came down.”
“At these speeds we just react, we don’t really have a lot of time to think. We’ve been racing a lot all over the place and it really helps.”
Abreu, Macri and Michael Walter earned wins in Sprint Car heat races. Ross set a fast time of 17.051 seconds in time trials.
Austin Berry jumped to the front of the Late Model race followed by Dylan Yoder, Frye, Nathan Long and Brett Schadel.
Hayes Mattern brought out a lap four caution, spinning in the first turn.
With the Late Models restarting side by side, Frye and Berry raced even until Berry took control again. The restart benefitted Rick Eckert, who moved into the top five.
On lap 13, Frye was able to nose under Berry and root him up out of the bottom lane, taking the lead at the start finish line. Two laps later, the caution flew again for debris on the speedway.
Jason Hons spun on lap 17, collecting Kody Lyter in the process. Both cars continued.
Frye led the final laps for his second consecutive win over Berry, Yoder, Schadel and Eckert.
“The track really rubbered up, so I knew that lapped traffic would come into play.” Frye said. “That’s why I jumped on Austin when I could. When you are really fast here, sometimes you have to jump out of your lane, but I tried to stay low.”
“We come here to race. Sometimes that’s good, sometimes it’s bad, but we come to win.”
Frye, Yoder and Eckert won Late Model heats.