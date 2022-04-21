BLOOMSBURG — Anthony Macri won his fourth straight race on Thursday night — at his fourth different track — winning the All-Star Circuit of Champions feature at the Bloomsburg Fairground Raceway.
“This is awesome.” Macri said in victory lane. “To win four in a row at four different tracks is amazing.”
Macri won 410 sprint car features on Friday at Williams Grove, Saturday at Port Royal and Wednesday night at Bridgeport, N.J.
Macri dominated the evening, also winning his heat and the dash race. Parker Price Miller set the fast time with a time of 13.25 seconds.
Macri started on the pole, but jumped the start, and was sent to the second row. Scott Bogucki took over the lead followed by Bill Balog, Macri, Miller and Tyler Courtney.
Balog applied pressure, and on the first turn of lap 10 moved beside Bogucki. In the battle for position, Bogucki caught the outside fence and flipped. The driver wasn’t hurt.
On the restart Balog opened a lead on Macri, but by lap 15, the pair were running in lapped traffic.
Balog slipped high in the second turn, and Macri grabbed the lead.
“It’s a big advantage to go into lapped traffic in second.” Macri said. “I just zigged when he zagged, and was lucky to get the lead.”
Despite a late-race caution Macri won by 1.82 seconds over Balog, Justin Peck, Courtney, and Zeb Wise.
The busy week of racing continues tonight with the Tommy Hinnerhitz Memorial at Williams Grove, followed by the Keith Kauffman Classic at Port Royal and Sunday’s Ray Tilley Memorial at Selinsgrove.
“How cool would it be to win those three race?” Macri said.
Macri, Bogucki and Balog won the heat races.
In the Speedster feature, Tim Buckwalter took the lead on lap three, going on to win over Billy Pauch Sr., Billy Pauch Jr., Alex Bright and Tom Mayberry.