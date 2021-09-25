SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Speedway wrapped up its 75th anniversary season on Saturday night with the Jim Nace Memorial 39th annual 410 Sprint Car National Open.
Anthony Macri took the lead on lap 29, and went on to win the race for the second year in a row.
Outside pole sitter Brian Brown won the drag race with Danny Dietrich to take the lead in the sprint car feature followed by Macri, Lucas Wolfe and Lance Dewease.
By lap five, the top three were running nose-to-tail through heavy traffic.
On lap 10, Dietrich flew high into the first turn, and came out of the second turn with the lead. Macri tried to follow, but Brown slammed the door.
Brown and Macri continued their game of high-speed tag in traffic as Dietrich cleared it, and began to open a lead.
The caution flew on lap 20, and the field was red-flagged for fuel.
Macri used the restart to pass Brown for second, and Brett Marks joined the fray in fifth.
“I knew I had to get by Brownie, pretty quick, and catch Dietrich in traffic.” Macri said. “It seemed like his car was slowing down, and mine was getting faster.”
Macri was soon all over Dietrich, and used an inside move off of turn two on lap 29 to take the lead.
The red flag again flew when Mike Walter rolled to a stop, and a small fire started under his car. Walter was uninjured.
Macri led the final three laps winning by 1.668 seconds over Dietrich, Brown, Dewease and Marks.
“I wasn’t sure if we were going to finish.” Macri said. “A clump of mud came in the side of the car and hit my leg.”
Nace Open heats were won by Gio Scelzi, Steve Buckwalter, Danny Dietrich and Pat Cannon. The B Main was won by Chase Dietz. Macri set a fast time of 15.626 seconds in time trials.
The 305 Sprint Car feature was rolling onto the speedway at press time.
Tom Wise, Paul Moyer and Domenic Melair won the 305 Sprint Car heats. Mike Alleman won the B Main.