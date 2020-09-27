SELINSGROVE — Anthony Macri won the 38th Annual Jim Nace National Open for 410 Sprint Cars on Saturday night as Selinsgrove Speedway concluded it season.
Macri, of Dillsburg, won the 40-lap event to earn the $20,000 top prize.
Macri rocketed to the sprint car feature lead, and was followed by Brian Brown, Freddie Ramer, Dylan Cisney and Brock Zearfoss.
Marci opened a huge lead and hit lapped traffic by lap four.
Trenton Shaffer brought out the first caution on lap 10 when he slowed in turn four. The caution wiped out a two-second lead.
“This thing was fun to drive,” Macri said. “I hardly had to turn the wheel. The cautions hit just right as I was getting to lapped traffic so I didn’t have to come off the top.”
Brown tried to dive under Macri on the restart, but Macri held his line and again drove away.
Action was again slowed on lap 20 for Rico Abreu. The red flag was brought out to allow teams to refuel. During the stoppage, second-place Brown brought a jack to the track, which is against the rules, so Brown was put to the rear, moving Ramer to second.
After the restart, Macri picked up where he left off, and again drove away from the field leading the rest of the distance for the win. Rahmer, Cisney, Lance Dewease and Brock Zearfoss rounded out the top five.
“I really tried to get through the traffic quickly.” Macri said. “It’s been my weak spot, and I’ve lost some races that way. Charlie Garrett builds a heck of a motor, and we really needed it toning on this track.”
In the B Main, Justin Baney took a wild series of flips in the first turn and cleared the fence. Reportedly, Baney crawled from the car and was transported to a nearby medical facility. No condition report was available at presstime.
Brown, TJ Stutts and Cisney won heats for the 410 Sprint Cars. Steve Buckwalter won the B Main. Macri set the fast time of 15.544 seconds in time trials. A total of nine drivers beat the previous track record.
A huge pileup at the start of the 305 Sprint Car feature eliminated several cars but when the green flag dropped Garrett Bard was leading, Aaron Jacobus, Derek Hauck Jeremi Hanson and Cruz Kenner.
By lap seven, Bard had a three second lead when Hauck passed for second. Hauck started chipping away at the lead and was on his tail when the caution was brought out on lap 13.
Hauck shadowed Bard on the restart and tested the low groove trying to get by. Late in the race, Doug Dodson showed some speed and took over third but was soon passed by Ken Duke Jr..
Bard held on for the win by .312 seconds over Hauck, Duke, Dodson and Hanson.