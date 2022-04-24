SELINSGROVE — Anthony Macri has been the hottest sprint car driver in the country.
After winning two races last weekend, he won on Wednesday at Bridgeport, New Jersey, at Bloomsburg on Thursday, and Saturday at Port Royal.
"My guys have been really working well together," Macri said. "This car has been so easy to drive.”
Macri used that momentum to win the Ray Tilley Classic at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday night. The only blemish on his record was Friday night at Williams Grove, where he finished fourth.
Freddie Rahmer shot into the lead from the pole position, and was followed by Brent Marks, Anthony Macri, Chase Dietz and Blaine Heimbach.
After a restart, Marks swept around the outside of turns one and two for the lead with Macri following into second.
After a few more cautions, Marks held the lead but Macri stayed within a half-second of the leader. As the pair got into traffic, Macri closed in and took the lead down the backstretch on lap 16.
From there Macri stretched the lead, winning by 2.76 seconds over Marks.
“I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to do this tonight,” Macri said. "Freddie showed a lot of speed early, and I was looking for some speed other than the high groove. Then I got into the wing valve and went back to the top.
“I don't know if I got into Brent on the backstretch. I saw his nose wing and steered left. If I did, I didn’t mean to."
Brett Schadel grabbed the late model lead from the pole position, and weathered a relentless attack by Jeff Rine to win the race.
On lap five, Rine moved into second and set his sites on the front runner.
Schadel maintained a comfortable lead until a caution on lap 17 put Rine on his rear bumper. Despite a few cautions, and Rine putting extreme pressure on the bottom of the track, Schadel took the checkered flag 0.65 seconds in front of Rine.
“I started to lose my right rear so I pushed it harder,” Schadel said. “I saw a nose under me. Who was that? Riney?
“I wasn’t going to let him beat me again. I was better up high, but I drove in low on the last lap so he couldn’t get by me.”
Bob Bussey ended a two-year retirement to win the Roadrunners.
He took the lead on lap two, and won easily.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Sunday
410 Sprints - 16 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 2) 19M Brent Marks 3)12 Blane Heimbach 4) 5W Lucas Wolfe 5) 44 Dylan Norris 6) 51 Freddie Rahmer 7) 48 Danny Dietrich 8) 39 Chase Dietz 9) 23 Pat Cannon 10) 67 Justin Whittall 11) 5G Briggs Danner 12) 35 Jason Shultz 13) 33W Michael Walter 14) 23E Ethan Stutts 15) 27 Devon Borden 16) M1 Mark Smith
Heat Winners: Freddie Rahmer, Lucas Wolfe
Time Trials: 1) 39M Anthony Macri 16.221 2) 19M Brent Marks 16.300 3) 51 Freddie Rahmer 16.345 4) 5W Lucas Wolfe 16.375 5) 12 Blane Heimbach 16.383 6) 39 Chase Dietz 16.470 7) 67 Justin Whittall 16.486 8) 48 Danny Dietrich 16.497 9) 35 Jason Shultz 16.613 10) 27 Devon Borden 16.646 11) 33 Michael Walter 16.668 12) 44 Dylan Norris 16.673 13) 23 Pat Cannon 16.720 14) 5G Briggs Danner 16.903 15) 23T Ethan Stutts DNT 16) M1 Mark Smith DNT
Super Late Models - 24 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) 22 Brett Schadel 2) 2J Jeff Rine 3) 119 Bryan Bernheisel 4) 24 Dylan Yoder 5) 31 Jim Bernheisel 6) 27 Jim Yoder 7) 1 Gene Knaub 8) 2 Andrew Yoder 9) 61 Ken Trevitz 10) 0G Deshawn Gingerich 11) 7 Meade Hahn 12) 93 Cory Lawler 13) 15 Scott Flickinger 14) 92 Shaun Lawton 15) 19 Drew Weisser 16) 63 Nathan Long 17) 12M Tyson Mowery 18) 76 Andy Haus 19) 32J Justin Weaver 20) G05 Paul Spear 21) 32 Coleby Frye 22) 9 Hayes Mattern 23) 2 Dan Stone 24) 77 Scott Dunham
Heat Winners: Jim Bernheisel, Jeff Rine, Dan Stone
Roadrunners - 14 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) Bob Bussey 2) 992 Terry Kramer 3) 25 Nate Romig 4) 5 Matt Ney 5) 33 Curtis Lawton 6) 28 Miranda Minium 7) 8 Scott Landis 8) 14 Cory Lindenmuth 9) 19 Levi Vial 10) 12 Tom Underwood 11) 0 Johnny Palm 12) 60 Jimmy Kessler 13) 82 Jim Farly 14) 37 Ed Beasoncon
Heat Winners: Jimmy Kessler, Tom Underwood