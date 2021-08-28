COAL TOWNSHIP — With quarterback Brett Nye missing from the offense for Saturday's delayed opener with an injury, Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski continued a running joke with his standout senior running back Max Madden all week.
"Tuesday, I said 'Max, your getting 25 (carries); Wednesday, I said 'Max, your getting 30 carries," Hynoski said.
Turns out it was 32 carries.
Madden had 188 rushing yards and the game's lone touchdown to help a Shamokin offense overcome four first-half turnovers in a 6-3 win over Lewisburg at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
"I felt great coming in; I really thought it was an opportunity for yardage and ti lead the team," Madden said. "And I went out, and did that."
It was the debut for Lewisburg coach Eric Wicks, whose defense played well, but whose offense managed less than 100 yards.
"Coming into the game, I thought the defense would play well; they've been physical all preseason," Wicks said. "I knew we'd struggle a little bit offensively, but we've got to bring more offense to the party."
The first two Shamokin drives ended in fumbles, the second a missed handoff that Lewisburg's Owen Ordonez jumped on with 3:55 left in the first quarter. Lewisburg couldn't get a first down, and a 30-yard field goal attempt was missed to the right.
Shamokin drove the ball into Lewisburg territory on its next possession, facing a second-and-16 from the Lewisburg 25, Julian Alabakoff picked off Shamokin quarterback Brad Latsha's only passing attempt of the game at the 1.
A turnover late in the first half led to the first score of the game. Lewisburg's Devin Bodden picked up a fumble and returned it 50 yards to the Shamokin 22.
Zander Walter picked up a third-and-7 with a 17-yard pass to Chuck Landis for a first-and-goal at 2.
However, the Indians' defense stiffened, and Zach Kreisher kicked a 19-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer to give the Green Dragons a 3-0 lead.
"Yeah, it was frustrating; we had outselves in scoring position, and we kept giving the ball away," Hynoski said. "You know what, though, this is a strong, resilent team, and they kept at it. With our offensive line, our running backs, and we have the thoroughbred right here (pointing to Madden)."
The game remained 3-0 as Lewisburg had its first three drives of the second half end in two punts and an interception in Shamokin territory, while the Indians punted, and were stopped on fourth down.
Fullback Aaron Frasch broke the Indians out of their doldrums. He took a handoff on a counter motion, and ran 46 yards before getting drug down at the 24. Madden carried the ball the next five times, and scored from 3 yards out with 8:52 left in the game. When the point after attempt failed, Shamokin led 6-3.
The Indians defense forced a quick three-and-out, and Shamokin took the final 6:47 off the fourth quarter clock as Madden carried the ball on 13 of Shamokin's 16 plays in the fourth quarter.
SHAMOKIN 6, LEWISBURG 3
Lewisburg (0-1);0;3;0;0 — 3
Shamokin (1-0);0;0;0;6 — 6
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Lew-FG, Zachary Kreisher 19
Fourth quarter
Sham-Max Madden 3 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Lew;Sham
First downs;7;18
Rushes-net yards;18-17;58-288
Passing yards;64;0
Passing;8-16-1;0-1-1
Fumbles-lost;0-0;5-3
Penalties-yards;2-15; 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 13-22; Michael Casale 1-2; Wade Young 2-(-3); Zander Walter 2-(-4). Shamokin: Max Madden, 32-188, TD; Aaron Frasch 10-82; Corey Adams 9-19; Brad Latsha 3-3; Tyler Whary 1-0; Knowledge Artis-Jones 1-(-2); team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Walter 5-10-1 for 45 yards; Young 3-6-0 for 19 yards; Shamokin: Latsha, 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Owen Ordonez 3-39; Chuck Landis 4-23; Cam Michaels 1-2. Shamokin: none.