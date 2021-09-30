For the violence and power that Max Madden runs with when he gets the ball for the Shamokin High School football team, his biggest asset is subtlety.
It’s hard to believe for somebody who makes his living inside the tackles, somebody his coach Henry Hynoski — who knows a bit about power running backs — calls his “horse, my Clydesdale.”
Madden doesn’t have the obvious feet of a Gavin Garcia. The Southern Columbia senior has an ability to put his foot on the ground and make cuts people usually only see on Saturday and Sundays.
Madden has the same ability to make tacklers miss, but his cuts are almost imperceptible — a slight wiggle in the hips, or just enough of a cut to make the tackler skip by his feet.
It’s what allows him to have games such as the district semifinal last year against Selinsgrove, in which Madden carried the ball 36 times for 204 yards in a win over the Seals.
Another example is the opener this season against Lewisburg. The Indians were without quarterback Brett Nye. Shamokin called just one pass play, turned the ball over five times, and Madden carried the ball 32 times for 182 yards and the lone touchdown in the Indians’ 6-3 win.
“I tell Max on Tuesdays, ‘You’re getting 20 carries.’ Wednesday, ‘You’re getting 25 carries.’ By the time we got to the weeks with the delays, we were getting up to 50 carries,” Hynoski said with a chuckle.
Shamokin had its first two home games pushed to Saturdays late in the week because of issues with the lights at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
Madden has rushed for 629 yards and nine touchdowns on 107 carries (23 per game) this season.
The 5-foot-9, 190-pound senior is quick to deflect all of the credit for his success. He doesn’t like to talk about himself in the slightest.
“I always want the ball in those kind of situations. It’s a just for me to lead my team,” said Madden. “It’s all been my offensive line.”
As a three-year starter at running back, that also means Madden draws plenty of attention from opposing defenses.
That attention can lead to games such as last Friday night’s victory over Mifflinburg.
The Wildcats knifed in on Madden’s very first carry of the game, tackling him for a 9-yard loss on a toss play. By the midway point of the second quarter against Mifflinburg, he had just 14 yards on 10 carries.
“We trust our process. We believe in our system,” Hynoski said. “We believe in our plan. We know teams are keying on Max, and it’s our job as coaches to free him up.”
Mifflinburg became the second team to hold Madden to fewer 100 yards this season, but Madden and the Indians got the last laugh.
His final 10 carries of the game produced 84 yards in the Indians’ win. He also had a 67-yard TD run called back because of a penalty.