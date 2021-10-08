SUNBURY — Sitting at .500 after a shutout loss, Shamokin needed a bounce-back game in a big way.
The Indians turned to senior leader Max Madden, who delivered 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns Friday in a 21-7 road victory over Shikellamy.
“You can always rely on Max,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said. “I don’t know if Max has ever played a bad game, honestly. He’s a hungry, determined kid that has all the tools of a great running back. I tell him every week that 'when you go, we go.'”
The Indians (4-3) allowed just a late fourth-quarter touchdown. Not only did the defense hold the Braves (1-6) to seven points, but Shamokin also won the turnover battle in a big way. A pair of turnovers set up the team in plus field position on two of the its three touchdown drives.
"We played complementary football in all phases,” said Hynosk. “Our special teams play led to a touchdown; good kick coverage led to a good defensive stand. The game just kind of went from there.”
The Shamokin defense showed up early, forcing a three-and-out on the game's opening drive. On fourth-and-4 at the Braves' 24-yard line, a bad punt snap forced Shikellamy to turn over the ball at the 8. Shamokin soon led 7-0.
Madden bolted into the end zone from seven yards out. The senior back carries 22 times to finish as the game’s leading rusher in both attempts and yards gained.
Early in the second quarter, Shikellamy put together a solid drive, but it stalled in Shamokin territory. Coltyn Sempko and Isaac Schaffer-Neitz combined for six carries for 34 yards in the series, but an incomplete pass on fourth-and-2 gave back the ball at Shamokin's 46-yard line.
Indians quarterback Brett Nye then completed three of four passes to set up a score.
Madden opened the series with a 21-yard gain on a screen pass, and Tyler Whary followed with an impressive catch. Facing a fourth-and-8 at the Shikellamy 31, Nye unleashed a deep ball that was tipped by Braves defender Nyzir Brown and caromed right into Whary's arms for a 27-yard gain. On the next play, Madden plunged in from 4 yards to make it 14-0 with 7:21 left in the half.
Shamokin’s next pivotal defensive play came after halftime.
On Shikellamy’s first drive of the second half, the Braves faced third-and-9 at its 12-yard line. Brayden Wertman looked right and threw a pass that sailed over his receiver’s head and into the arms of Indians middle linebacker Aaron Frasch. The interception gave Shamokin the ball at the Braves' 15-yard line, and two plays later Madden had another 4-yard TD.
“I just followed my blockers” said Madden, who gained 113 of the Indians’ 139 rushing yards. “They were opening up good holes for me. I just followed them, and they led me to the end zone a few times.”
“We were actually down a starter on the O-line tonight. We had a tackle come in and fill in and did a really good job.” added Hynoski. “We did a good job firing off the ball. If you can fire off the ball and knock them back, that’s a good start.”
The lone Shikellamy touchdown came late in the game. The Braves started a series at their 27-yard line with 10:21 to play. They mounted a 16-play drive that took more than six minutes off the clock. Gage Wolfe surged into the end zone from 10 yards out to end Shamokin's shutout bid.
Wolfe finished with 16 rushing yards on four carries. Coltyn Sempko led the Braves rushing attack, gaining 72 yards on a team-high 15 attempts.
Shamokin’s Colin Seedor led all receivers with 44 yards, all of which came on one catch in the first quarter. John Peifer led Shikellamy in receiving, hauling in three receptions for 19 yards.
“Everyone played well,” said Madden. “Our defense held up nicely, only allowing one touchdown. They set us up inside the 10-yard line a few times. It makes it a lot easier to score from there.”
SHAMOKIN 21, SHIKELLAMY 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Shamokin (4-3);7;7;7;0 — 21
Shikellamy (1-6);0;0;0;7 — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
Sham-Max Madden 7 run (Carson Ososkie kick), 9:00
Second Quarter
Sham-Madden 4 run (Ososkie kick), 7:21
Third Quarter
Sham-Madden 4 run (Ososkie kick), 7:25
Fourth Quarter
Shik-Gage Wolfe 10 run (Nicholas Koontz kick), 4:13
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sham;Shik
First downs;12;9
Rushes-yards;36-139;38-105
Passing yards;101;18
Comp.-att.-int.;6-10-0;5-14-1
Fumbles-lost;2-0;3-0
Penalties-yards;7-90;5-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Max Madden 22-113, 3 TDs; Aaron Frasch 4-30; Corey Adams 1-11; Tyler Whary 1-(-1); Team 3-(-5); Brett Nye 6-(-9). Shikellamy: Coltyn Sempko 15-72; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz 9-42; Chase Morgan 2-23; Gage Wolfe 4-16, TD; John Peifer 1-1; Caleb Yoder 1-0; Braydon Wertman 1-(-11); Team 5-(-38).
PASSING — Shamokin: Nye 6-10-0, 101 yards. Shikellamy: Wertman 4-12-1, 19 yards; Lucas Wetzel 1-1-0, (-1) yards; Yoder 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: Colin Seedor 1-44; Whary 2-30l; Madden 3-27. Shikellamy: Peifer 3-19; Schaffer-Neitz 2-(-1).