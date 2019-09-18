The Daily Item

MONTOURSVILLE — Owen Magee scored a pair of goals to help Selinsgrove to a 5-1 win over Montoursville on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover boys soccer.

The Seals scored two goals in the first 4:15 with both Matt Gilfert and Kyle Ruhl connecting off assists from Noah Derr. Jamison Bohner also had a pair of assists.

Cole Catherman made five saves in goal for the Seals.

Selinsgrove 5, Montoursville 1

First half

S-Matt Gilfert (Noah Derr), 37:09; S-Kyle Ruhl (Derr), 35:45; S-Owen Magee (Jamison Bohner), 24:38; M-Collin Gorini, 0:25.

Second half

S-Magee, 33:10; S-Nick Ritter (Bohner), 17:15.

Shots: S, 15-8. Corners: S, 5-4. Saves: Selinsgrove 5 (Cole Catherman); Montoursville 8 (Zach Baylor).

n Warrior Run 1,

Central Columbia 0

ALMEDIA — Alex Hazzoum scored in the first half for the Defenders.

His goal came off an assist from Brendan Geiger. Jake Yoder made a pair of saves to get the shutout for Warrior Run (5-3).

Warrior Run 1, Central Columbia 0

First half

WR-Alex Hazzoum (Brendan Geiger), 11:28.

Shots: WR, 3-2. Corners: WR, 4-0. Saves: Warrior Run 2 (Jake Yoder); Central Columbia 2.

n Northumberland Chr. 8,

Walnut Street Chr. 0

NORTHUMBERLAND — The Warriors scored four goals in a five-minute span early in the first half to take control.

Eight players scored for Northumberland Christian (7-2-1).

Northumberland Christian 8,

Walnut Street Christian 0

First half

NC-Jack Garvin, 11:00; NC-Rodney Englehardt (Donnie Rager), 12:00; NC-Joshua Groninger (J. Garvin), 13:00; NC-Samuel Gross (Groninger), 15:00; NC-David King (Sam Garvin) 35:00.

Second half

NC-Nicholas Bisaccia (Micah Moyer), 44:00; NC-S. Garvin, 57:00; NC-Landon Hostetter (Daniel Hayner) 72:00.

Shots: NC, 18-0; Corners: NC, 9-1; Saves: Walnut Street 10 (Acer Rosypal); Northumberland Christian 0.

n Schuylkill Haven 8,

Lourdes Regional 4

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Adam Sandri had a hat trick in the loss for the Red Raiders.

Bryson Zvoncek scored the other goal for Lourdes, off an assist from Sandri.

Nick DeManicor made 14 saves in the loss.

