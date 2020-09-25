SELINSGROVE — Owen Magee scored two goals and added three assists to fuel Selinsgrove’s 9-0 win over Shikellamy in a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I match Thursday.
Colin Findlay and Nick Ritter also scored a pair of goals for the Seals, while Noah Derr and Kyle Ruhl each added a goal and an assist.
Selinsgrove 9, Shikellamy 0
First half
S-Owen Magee (Jamison Bohner), 2:59; S-Nick Ritter (Magee), 3:41; S-Colin Findlay, 19:15; S-Noah Derr (Magee), 28:21; S-Ritter (Aiden Hunt), 29:19.
Second half
S-Kyle Ruhl (Magee), 1:03; S-Magee (Derr), 5:25; S-Matt Gilfert (Ruhl), 14:10; S-Findlay (Donovan Goundie), 23:55.
Shots: Sel 17-2. Corners: Sel 14-1. Saves: Shikellamy 6 (Dylan Zechman); Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman).
n Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 1
JERSEY SHORE — Jack Dieffenderfer and Ben Liscum each scored a pair of goals to keep Lewisburg unbeaten.
Anthony Bhangdia added a goal and two assists for the Green Dragons (5-0). Dieffenderfer also had an assist.
Lewisburg 5, Jersey Shore 1
First half
JS-Ezra Miller (Breck Miller), 36:31; L-Ben Liscum, 34:02; L-Jack Dieffenderfer (Anthony Bhangdia), 4:59.
Second half
L-Liscum, 25:24; L-Dieffenderfer (Bhangdia), 5:47; L-Bhangdia (Dieffenderfer), 1:25.
Shots: L 20-2. Corners: L 9-0. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns); Jersey Shore 14 (Logan Bailey).
n Milton 2, Loyalsock 1
MILTON — Conner Smith scored a goal and assisted on another within a 10-minute span of the second half as Milton rallied to a HAC-II win.
Carter Lilley scored the equalizer with Smith’s help before Smith put the Black Panthers in front with Brodey Scoggins’ assist.
Milton 2, Loyalsock 1
First half
L-Andres Quintana, 14:35.
Second half
M-Carter Lilley (Conner Smith), 40:55; M-Smith (Brodey Scoggins), 50:17.
Shots: L 12-8. Corners: M 7-3. Saves: Loyalsock 1 (Caleb Albaugh); Milton 3 (Tyler Flederbach).
n Mifflinburg 1,
Central Mountain 1 (OT)
MIFFLINBURG — Madden Schnure’s free kick with 12:00 minutes to play tied the score and ultimately secured a draw Mifflinburg.
Zac Kerstetter made six saves to keep Central Mountain at bay.
Mifflinburg 1,
Central Mountain 1 (OT)
Second half
CM-Jackson Walker, 11:50; M-Madden Schnure (free kick), 28:00.
Shots: M 8-7. Corners: M 5-3. Saves: Central Mountain 5 (Cy Probst); Mifflinburg 6 (Zac Kerstetter).
n Shamokin 0,
Montoursville 0 (OT)
COAL TOWNSHIP — Dallas Scicchitano made 15 saves for Shamokin in the scoreless HAC-II draw.
Shamokin 0, Montoursville 0 (OT)
Shots: M 17-10. Corners: M 7-2. Saves: Montoursville 9; Shamokin 15 (Dallas Scicchitano).