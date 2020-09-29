WILLIAMSPORT — Annalise Bond played the ball off a free kick Monday, pushing it high toward the goal from outside of the 18-yard box.
When the ball sailed over the keeper for a goal, the Selinsgrove senior simply looked back at her team and shrugged.
It was that kind of day for the Seals as everything just seemed to work in a 3-0 win over Williamsport.
“We had a little bit of a slower start, and we talked about how we had to take advantage of opportunities that were out there,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. “At 1-0 you get the extra goal, and then especially at three, you have some comfort.
“We tried to keep our legs fresh. When you play three games (in a week), you have to keep them fresh.”
Selinsgrove (6-2) plays at Mifflinburg on Wednesday with a short break before another game Saturday. The Seals’ schedule has been tough, but wins on each of the last three Mondays have made the grind a little easier.
“They are really important. We want to start off the week good,” Selinsgrove’s Ella Magee said. “It kicks in later in the week. We have a little more rest for Saturday, but Monday’s games are really important. We have to start off the week good.”
That’s exactly what Selinsgrove did as Magee led the offensive attack with two goals in the opening half. She helped the Seals put up 11 shots, with six going directly on target. The Seals added four more in the second half as Bond recorded the final tally.
Magee’s pressure paid off in the first half as she gave Selinsgrove the early advantage. Her first tally was an unassisted effort that saw Magee push a ball through from outside the 18.
“We played it up the middle,” Magee said. “I shot it from pretty far out.”
The second goal came when Haylee Nava connected a smooth pass through the defense to Magee’s foot for a quick tap-in.
Williamsport (3-2-1) looked sluggish throughout the game as it tried to overcome the impact of costly injuries. The Millionaires were without their top scorer which put the offense as a disadvantage.
Most of their good chances came in the final 20 minutes. Miah Jones missed wide on a shot from outside the 18 late in the match.
“We’re down players with some injuries, and there was a little bit of shell-shock out there,” Williamsport coach J. Scott McNeil said. “Some don’t really play at the varsity level, but we still expect them to step up.”
The Millionaires’ best chance came when Sarina Beiter broke through the defense for a shot on goal. Seals goalie Alivia Ravy, who stopped four shots and disrupted crossing lanes, stopped the attempt to keep her clean sheet.
Selinsgrove 3, Williamsport 0
First half
S-Ella Magee, 16:03; S-Magee (Haylee Nava) 37:49.
Second half
S-Annalise Bond, 43:15.
Shots: S 16-4. Shots on goal: S 10-4. Corners: S 3-1. Cards: None. Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Alivia Ravy); Williamsport 7 (Adelia Engel).