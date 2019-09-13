MILL HALL — Owen Magee scored two goals and assisted on two more as Selinsgrove cruised to its fourth consecutive win, 6-0 at Central Mountain on Thursday.
Nick Ritter added a pair of goals and an assist, while Noah Derr had a goal and two assists for the Seals in the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I match.
Selinsgrove 6, Central Mountain 0
First half
S-Jamison Bohner (Noah Derr), 30:05; S-Owen Magee (Nick Ritter), 18:56; S-Magee (Derr), 15:16; S-Ritter (Magee), 9:11.
Second half
S-Ritter (Magee), 34:13; S-Derr, 13:19.
Shots: S 16-5. Corners: 7-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 5 (Cole Catherman); Central Mountain 6 (Greg Walizer).
n Midd-West 11, Milton 0
MIDDLEBURG — Carter Knepp scored four goals and dished three assists to pace Midd-West to a HAC-II victory.
The Mustangs (6-0 overall, 4-0 HAC-II) also got three goals from Nolan Stahl in the win.
Midd-West 11, Milton 0
First half
MW-Nolan Stahl (Chase Strohecker), 2:05; MW-Carter Knepp (C. Strohecker), 7:56; MW-Stahl (Knepp), 12:36; MW-Angus Strohecker (Knepp), 19:25; MW-Knepp (A. Strohecker), 22:30.
Second half
MW-Stefan Leitzel (Knepp), 44:30; MW-Knepp (Conner Erdley), 45:15; MW-Knepp, 61:00; MW-Griffen Paige (Garrett Kuhns), 65:30; MW-Kuhns (Brayden Harmen), 75:00; MW-Stahl (Kuhns, Kyle Ferster), 78:20.
Shots: MW 21-0. Corners: MW 9-1. Saves: Milton 10; Midd-West 0.
n Jersey Shore 4,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Parker Miller scored two goals and assisted on another for Jersey Shore in the HAC-I match.
Ryder Maurer made three saves for Mifflinburg (1-6).
Jersey Shore 4, Mifflinburg 0
First half
JS-Alex Butzler (Parker Miller), 18:00; JS-Miller, 12:00.
Second half
JS-Eli Reibson, 30:00; JS-Miller (Connor Cornelius), 15:00.
Shots: JS 11-7. Corners: M 4-1. Saves: Jersey Shore 3 (Ross Fuller); Mifflinburg 3 (Ryder Maurer).
JV score: Jersey Shore 1-0.
n Warrior Run 10,
Montoursville 0
TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run blitzed Montoursville with four goals in the opening eight minutes, including two of Alex Hazzoum’s three tallies.
The Defenders scored five times in each half, with Max Kennel scoring their first and last goals.
Warrior Run 10, Montoursville 0
First half
WR-Max Kennel, 0:30; WR-Alex Hazzoum, 3:07; WR-A. Hazzoum, 6:24; WR-Kaden Majcher, 8:04; WR-Keegan Jenkins, 14:15.
Second half
WR-Jared Emmert, 62:02; WR-A. Hazzoum, 65:06; WR-Nathan McCormack, 71:08; WR-Brenden Geiger, 74:53; WR-Kennel, 76:42.
Shots: WR 16-4. Corners: WR 2-1. Saves: Montoursville 6 (Zach Baylor); Warrior Run 1 (Keenan Jenkins).
n Hughesville 2,
Southern Columbia 1
CATAWISSA — Justus Leighow’s assists helped rally Hughesville past Southern Columbia, keeping the Tigers winless on the season.
Southern went ahead less than four minutes into the match when Alex Morrison connected on a pass from Aden Trathen.
Leighow assisted on goals by Austin Lewis and Nick Trevouledes — one in each half — for the Spartans.
Hughesville 2,
Southern Columbia 1
First half
SC-Alex Morrison (Aden Trathen), 36:13; H-Austin Lewis (Justus Leighow), 7:01.
Second half
H-Nick Trevouledes (Leighow), 17:57.
Shots: H 12-4. Corners: 1-1. Saves: Hughesville 3 (Austin Sheaffer); Southern Columbia 10 (Savich Chapman).
n Minersville 5,
Lourdes Regional 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Jason Cullen scored three second-half goals as Minersville broke a halftime tie in the Schuylkill League match.
Adam Sandri scored one minute into the match and then again at the 28:20 mark to tie it for the Red Raiders.
Minersville 5, Lourdes Regional 2
First half
LR-Adam Sandri (Layth Kanafani), 1:00; M-Derek Smith, 15:20; LR-Sandri (Robert Watkins), 28:20; M-Thomas Lohin, 39:07.
Second half
M-Jason Cullen (Tyson Griffith), 48:59; M-Cullen, 65:19; M-Cullen, 75:19.
Shots: M 19-4. Corners: M 8-3. Saves: Minersville 2 (Koda Whalen); Lourdes Regional 14 (Nick Demanicor).
n Northumberland Chr. 4,
Belleville Mennonite 2
NORTHUMBERLAND — Henry McElroy’s hat trick propelled Northumberland Christian past league-newcomer Belleville Mennonite in ACAA play.
McElroy, a freshman, scored twice in the first half and drilled a penalty kick to cap the scoring for the East division-leading Warriors (6-1-1 overall, 5-0-1 ACAA).
Northumberland Christian 4,
Belleville Mennonite 2
First half
NC-Henry McElroy (David King), 13:00; N-Daniel Hayner, 30:00; N-McElroy (Jack Garvin) 34:00.
Second half
B-Anthony Thompson (Jared Flood), 42:00; B-David Yoder, 45:00; N-McElroy (penalty kick), 70:00.
Shots: NC 11-3. Corners: NC 7-1. Saves: Belleville Mennonite 7 (Calvin Treaster); Northumberland Christian 1 (Luke Snyder).