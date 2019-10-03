The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — Owen Magee scored a goal, and Cole Catherman made it stand up for Selinsgrove in a 1-0 Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer win over Williamsport on Wednesday.
The Seals peppered the hosts with 10 shots, and Magee broke through with an assist from Kyle Ruhl. Catherman made four saves in the victory.
Selinsgrove 1, Williamsport 0
First half
S-Owen Magee (Kyle Ruhl), 30:11.
Shots: S 10-6. Corners: S 4-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Cole Catherman); Williamsport 9 (Elliot Wannop).
n Mifflinburg 0, Central Mountain 0
MILL HALL — Ryder Maurer had seven saves in the HAC-I battle of the Wildcats that ended in a scoreless tie.
Greg Walizer stopped eight shots for Central Mountain (5-7-1 overall, 4-4-1 HAC-I).
Mifflinburg (2-9-2, 1-6-2) led in shots (12-11) and corners (8-4).
Mifflinburg 0, Central Mountain 0
Shots: Miff, 12-11. Corners: Miff, 8-4. Saves: Mifflinburg (Ryder Maurer), 7; Central Mountain (Greg Walizer), 8.
n Jersey Shore 6, Shikellamy 1
SUNBURY — Cam Cowder scored the only goal in the Braves’ HAC-I loss.
Connor Cornelius scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Bulldogs.
Jersey Shore 6, Shikellamy 1
First half
JS-Connor Cornelius (Ezra Miller), 29:14; JS-Parker Miller (Cornelius), 13:44; JS-Alex Butzler (Carter Stackhouse), 11:44.
Second half
JS-Stackhouse (E. Miller), 35:03; JS-Cornelius (Butzler), 21:57; Shik-Cam Cowder, 4:46; JS-Nick Bellomo (P. Miller), 3:26.
Shots: JS, 15-4. Corners: JS, 7-5. Saves: Jersey Shore 2 (Bailey Logan); Shikellamy 6 (Bryce Heller, Ben Gross).
n Danville 2, Juniata 0
MIFFLINTOWN — Matt Bucaloiu and Nick Cera scored in the final 12 minutes of the match to lift the Ironmen to the nonleague win.
Evas Haas made seven saves for the shutout.
Danville 2, Juniata 0
Second half
D-Matt Bucaloiu (Eric Seymour), 11:23; D-Nick Cera (Bucaloiu), 3:43.
Shots: D, 9-7. Corners: D, 4-2. Saves: Danville 7 (Evan Haas); Juniata 7 (Johnny Dessin).
n Lewisburg 11, Shamokin 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Anthony Bhangdia and Ben Liscum each scored two goals and assisted on two others in Lewisburg’s HAC-II rout.
Philip Permyashkin also scored twice for the Green Dragons (12-0-1 overall, 9-0 HAC II).
Lewisburg 11, Shamokin 0
First half
L-Ben Liscum (James Koconis) 34:18; L-Anthony Bhangdia (Liscum) 32:13; L-Bhangdia (Liscum) 26:54; L-Eli Adams (Bhangdia) 24:41; L-Liscum (Logan Moore) 21:30; L-Nick Passaniti (Carter Hoover) 19:07; L-Philip Permyashkin (Koconis) 17:36; L-P. Permyashkin (Bhangida) 15:31.
Second half
L-Anton Permyashkin (Josh Nicholls) 32:40; L-Cole Temple (A. Permyashkin) 17:50; L-Stephen Tiffin (Hoover) 0:06.
Shots: L 30-1. Corners: L 13-1. Saves: Lewisburg 1 (Tony Burns, Evan Hopkinson); Shamokin 8 (Dallas Scicchitano).
JV score: Lewisburg 6-0.
n Meadowbrook Christian 9,
St. John Neumann 1
MILTON — Estaban Garcia had a first-half hat trick as the Lions cruised to the nonleague win.
Elijah Trutt and Grant Williams each had a goal and an assist for Meadowbrook (4-9). The Lions scored four goals in the final 5:08 of the first half.
Meadowbrook Christian 9, St. John Neumann 1
First half
MC-Estaban Garcia, 26:52; MC-Jacob Reed (Elijah Trutt), 23:18; MC-Trutt (Grant Williams), 5:08; MC-Chris Reed, 3:15; MC-Garcia, 3:01; MC-Garcia, 1:45.
Second half
SJN-Angelo Fernandez, 25:42; MC-Williams, 18:35; MC-Gavin Millett, 11:35; MC-Michael Kinley, 10:04.
Shots: MC, 17-4. Corners: MC, 1-0. Saves: St. John Neumann 8 (Jerval Shuler); Meadowbrook Christian 3 (Michael Eager).
n Upper Dauphin 8, Lourdes Regional 5
COAL TOWNSHIP — Grant Stoner scored four goals, including three in the second half, to pace Upper Dauphin to a nonleague win.
Stoner scored twice in the opening 6 1/2 minutes of the second half to push the Trojans’ lead to 7-2.
Adam Sandri scored three times for Lourdes Regional.
Upper Dauphin 8, Lourdes Regional 5
First half
UD-Ashton Czaplicki, 35:02; UD-Grant Stoner, 32:39; LR-Adam Sandri (penalty kick), 30:24; UD-Own goal, 14:45; UD-Marcus Tapper, 6:16; UD-Name unavailable, 4:50; LR-Lucas Weikel, 1:59.
Second half
UD-Stoner, 38:34; LR-Sandri, 34:58; UD-Stoner, 33:28; UD-Stoner, 7:24; LR-Sandri, 3:58; LR-Andrew Wasilewski, 3:03.
Shots: UD 17-9. Corners: LR 6-1. Saves: Upper Dauphin 4 (Patrick Buss); Lourdes Regional 9 (Nick DeManicor).