SELINSGROVE — Ella Magee and Lilian Poust each scored two goals to lead Selinsgrove to a 6-1 win over Hughesville in a Heartland Athletic Conference-crossover game on Saturday.
Selinsgrove (7-3-2) scored two goals in a 1:34-span of the first half. Poust scored off an assist from Elizabeth Diehl with 33:55 left in the first half. Jessica Smith scored off an assist from Kate Stover with 32:31 left in the first half.
The Seals put the game away with four second-half goals, including one by Amsa Courtney off a Smith assist with 14.8 seconds left in the game.
Selinsgrove 6, Hughesville 1
First half
Sel-Lilian Poust (Elizabeth Diehl), 33:55; Sel-Jessica Smith (Kate Stover), 32:31.
Second half
Sel-Poust (Annalise Bond), 30:53; Sel-Ella Magee (Poust), 10:03; Sel-Magee (Stover), 1:50; Sel-Amsa Courtney (Smith), :15.
Shots: Sel, 14-7. Saves: Selinsgrove 6 (Alivia Ravy); Hughesville 11.
n Jim Thorpe 8,
Lourdes Regional 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Katie Sandri and Masie Reed each scored goals in the loss for the Red Raiders.
Lydia Wallace scored three goals for the Olympians in the victory.
Jim Thorpe 8, Lourdes Regional 2
First half
LR-Katie Sandri, 35:15; JT-Sarah Hartman, 29:28; JT-Katelyn Bos, 23:42; JT-Lydia Wallace, 18:14; JT-Wallace, 17:40
Second half
JT-Wallace, 28:17; JT-Nicole Carroll, 6:50; JT-Hartman, 3:40; JT-Kelli Hogarty, 2:31; LR-Masie Reed, :02.
Shots: JT, 14-6. Corners: JT, 7-1. Saves: Jim Thorpe 6 (Olivia Rosenberger 4; Katelyn Bos, 2); LR 6 (Paityn Moyer 4; Emily Shaffer 2).