The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds as the Orlando Magic stormed back from a 21-point first-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-109 on Monday night.
Mo Wagner scored 22 points and his younger brother Franz Wagner scored 19 for the Magic, who stopped a three-game skid and ended the Sixers’ seven-game winning streak.
Joel Embiid had 30 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, his 27th game this season scoring 30 or more and his ninth in the past 10.
The Magic methodically worked their way back from the early hole, trimming the Sixers’ lead to 10 points at halftime. Orlando went ahead for the first time on a 3-pointer by Gary Harris in the third quarter.
Nets 121, Lakers 104
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists to lead Brooklyn to a victory over Los Angeles, who played without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Irving had scored 30 or more in a career-best six straight games but didn’t have to carry as heavy a load with some good play from Brooklyn’s backup guards.
Patty Mills and Cam Thomas added 21 points apiece for the Nets.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham said James was experiencing “really significant soreness” in his left foot and would be evaluated today to see if he could play at the New York Knicks that night.
Warriors 128, Thunder 120
OKLAHOMA CITY — Stephen Curry had 38 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, and Golden State defeated Oklahoma City for its third straight win.
Curry made 8-of-14 3-pointers and 12-of-20 shots overall. Klay Thompson added 28 points, and hit six 3s for the Warriors.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 of his 31 points in the second half for the Thunder. Josh Giddey had 21 points, and Jalen Williams added 19 for Oklahoma City, which missed out on a chance to even its season record.
The Warriors led 63-48 at halftime behind 18 points from Curry and 16 from Thompson. Golden State made 12-of-25 3-pointers, and had 21 assists on 23 baskets before the break.
Kings 118, Timberwolves 111, OT
MINNEAPOLIS — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for Sacramento.
Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan Murray added 13 points and 13 rebounds.
Lyles took over for Sabonis at center, and started the extra period with a 3-pointer. He dunked on Rudy Gobert for a three-point play and got wide open for another slam with 37.8 seconds left in overtime for a five-point lead to put the game away and give the Kings a split of this two-game set after a 117-110 loss on Saturday night.
Wizards 127, Spurs 106
SAN ANTONIO — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points, and Washington ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio.
Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and nine rebounds after a fast start for the Wizards, who had last won here on Dec. 11, 1999. Washington has won six straight for its longest winning streak since a six-game run in 2015.
Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Jeremy Sochan added 17 and Zach Collins had 16 for the Spurs, who have lost six straight to fall to 2-13 this month.