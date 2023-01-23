The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 21/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics’ nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory.
Bucks 150, Pistons 130
DETROIT — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead Milwaukee.
Bulls 111, Hawks 100
CHICAGO — DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in his 1,000th career game, Nikola Vucevic added 14 points and 17 rebounds, and Chicago beat Atlanta.
Rockets 119, Timberwolves 114
HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points, and Houston held on for a victory over Minnesota to snap a 13-game losing streak.