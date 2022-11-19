The Associated Press
NAPLES, Fla. — Lydia Ko is one round away from clinching LPGA player of the year, and taking home the largest prize in the history of women’s golf.
Leona Maguire showed Saturday that it won’t be easy.
Maguire had four straight birdies around the turn, added a pair of birdies late, and had a 9-under 63, allowing her to make up a seven-shot deficit and tie Ko going into the final day of the CME Group Tour Championship.
“The hole was looking big, and I was trying to hit it as close as I could,” Maguire said.
Ko had a five-shot lead to start the third round — seven shots ahead of Maguire — and made a mixture of birdies and bogeys that stalled her round. She fell one shot behind Maguire until chipping to tap-in range on the par-5 17th. She finished with a 70.
Maguire is too far back to win player of the year. There’s a lot more at stake than that.
“Obviously, the $2 million, it’s a lot of money,” said Maguire, who has made $1,262,831 in 23 tournaments this year on the LPGA. “We’re very lucky to be playing for that kind of money. So, yeah, try to make the most of the opportunity tomorrow.”
They were at 15-under 201 in what shaped up as a two-player race. No one else was closer than five shots to them. Former U.S. Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 had a 68 and Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland had a 69.
PGA Tour
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Patrick Rodgers ran off four straight birdies late in his round, and finished with a par save for a 6-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Ben Martin in the RSM Classic, and another chance at his first PGA Tour title.
Martin was poised to match that score until he came up short on the 18th green, chipped to just inside 5 feet, and missed the par putt. He had a 65.
They were at 14-under 198 in the final PGA Tour event of the year, and it was far from a two-man race.
Ten players were within two shots of the lead, a group that included Sahith Theegala (68), Brian Harman (64) and even Harry Higgs, who was atop the leaderboard at the start of the day and had a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 70.
DP World Tour
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy is well-placed for another Race to Dubai title after his 7-under 65 left him three shots off the lead heading into the final round at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Jon Rahm holds a one-stroke lead after a bogey-free 65 put the Spaniard at 15-under 201 overall at Jumeirah Golf Estates as he seeks to win the event for a third time.
The top-ranked McIlroy will battle U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick today for the Harry Vardon Trophy.
Fitzpatrick trails Rahm by one shot after a 70 that included two bogeys on the front nine at the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.
The Englishman can clinch what would be his first Race to Dubai title if he wins and McIlroy finishes below second. A second-place finish would also be good enough for Fitzpatrick if McIlroy finishes lower than seventh.