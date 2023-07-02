I’m sure I don’t need to remind any of you fine red-blooded Americans that the fast-approaching 4th of July holiday is the day we celebrate our country’s independence. But did you know the Fourth is also another special day here in Pennsylvania? If you guessed it’s Pennsylvania’s Fish-for-Free Day, you are correct.
Designed to increase license sales by introducing folks to fishing without the expense of a license, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will be holding it’s second and final for the year Fish-for-Free Day on Tuesday.
Who can take advantage of this opportunity? Anyone, as residents and non-residents alike are welcome to wet a line throughout the Keystone State.
While there wasn’t a lot of good that came from our state being part of the COVID pandemic, it did rekindle an interest in the outdoors with many residents. People suddenly found themselves with both free time, and a desire to stay away from crowds, making fishing, boating, camping, hunting, hiking, trapping and wildlife photography all healthy choices to consider.
Who would be the perfect person to invite fishing on July 4? Consider your spouse, in-laws, neighbors or co-workers or someone new to the area. Honestly anyone you think would enjoy an hour or two of fresh air and sunshine.
Are you planning a family picnic to celebrate the 4th? If so, why not pick somewhere that offers fishing as well. Many state parks as well as local community parks offer fishing in one form or another.
In most instances, I would suggest targeting panfish as in many locations these fish are plentiful and often willing to bite. Sunfish, perch, crappie and bullheads would all be worth considering. Keep the gear simple and decide in advance that today won’t be about you but about your guest, giving them your interest and attention to helping them be successful.
Do you know a former angler who once loved to fish, but for one reason or another gave it up? Wouldn’t this be the perfect opportunity to once again put a rod in their hands?
Think about it. I know several folks who once enjoyed fishing but, because of moving into a new area or perhaps because of family or work obligations, gave it up. Wouldn’t inviting them back to the sport for just a little while leave them hooked and wanting more?
To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Fish-for-Free program, consult your rules and regulations summary, or better yet go online and visit the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website. Fishing is a sport that’s open to all genders and ages and easily shared with others.
If you are an experienced angler, please think about introducing someone else to the pastime you enjoy so much. Who knows, you just might come away with a new fishing buddy or two. And let’s face it, you can’t have too many of them. Why, in time it’s quite possible they’ll develop some hotspots of their own that they’ll want to share with you.
So good luck and here’s wishing you all tight lines as you celebrate this Independence Day.