A few days ago I received a call from a friend of a friend asking for advice. It seems he was recently successful while deer hunting and took on the task of processing the animal himself. All went well with the project, leaving him with a good supply of steak, burger, and roasts.
His question for me was how difficult would it be to turn some of the meat into jerky.
Hunters have been making jerky for centuries, long before we had modern advantages like freezers to preserve meat. Today, jerky making is easier than ever due to the large amount of supplies available. The following are a few simple recipes that I suggested that you too may find useful.
Chewy venison jerkySlice 2 pounds of venison round steak into 1/4-inch-thick strips, trimming off any fat. Freezing the meat part way will make this easier, so will a good electric knife, but it can also be done by hand. Cut with the grain for chewier meat, against the grain for a more tender jerky.
Once cut, soak for 24 to 48 hours in a mixture of 4 tablespoons soy sauce, 4 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper, a little ketchup or barbeque sauce (just a spoonful or two), 1/4 teaspoon both garlic and onion powder, and a 1/2 teaspoon of table salt. Mix everything up and seal in a plastic bag. Refrigerate, taking the time to push the meat around once in a while to proportion the marinade equally.
Drain the meat in a colander. Once well-drained, spread the meat on a drying rack, never overlapping the strips. Dry in an oven or dehydrator at 145 degrees. Drying time will vary, averaging 8 to 12 hours. Meat is done when itís slow to bend, but not so dry and brittle that it breaks.
Did you know excellent jerky can be made using ground venison? It’s true, but be sure to use only lean meat in your burger. Failing to do so will cause your jerky to become rancid and spoil.
Many commercial spice mixtures are available; however the following mixture ca be made using typical household seasonings.
Mix into 2 pounds of ground venison, 2 tablespoons of table salt, 1 1/2 teaspoon seasoning salt, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon black pepper, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon meat tenderizer, 1 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram, 2 tablespoons liquid smoke and 2 tablespoons water. Mix thoroughly and refrigerate overnight. Store in either a plastic or glass container, never metal.
If you don’t own a jerky gun, the easiest way to get the meat into strips is to press it between two sheets of wax paper. Using a rolling pin, flatten the meat to 1/8-inch thickness. Remove top sheet and cut into strips using either a knife or a pizza wheel.
Lay strips flat on drying racks and dry at 145 degrees until dry. This could take 4 to 6 hours, as the time will vary due to temperature, thickness and humidity.
One of the best things about making jerky is, with a little practice you can produce a recipe to suit your own individual taste preference. For example, add red pepper flakes for a hotter jerky, try a bit of brown sugar or pineapple juice for a sweeter taste. With a little experimentation, I’m sure you’ll find the perfect recipe for you and your family.
Oh, and if you don’t harvest a deer this season, you can always substitute beef or even wild goose. Give jerky making a try. Not only is it fun and tasty, it makes a great Christmas gift for the wild game enthusiast on your shopping list. I know I for one would be very happy to find a pound or two of homemade jerky under the tree Christmas morning.