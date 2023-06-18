Sitting in the weight room on an early August summer morning, all of Carson Persing’s senior season stood in front of him.
One of the greatest athletic careers in Danville High School history still had a school year to complete, and how would it end?
There were high exceptions for the football team. Questions still hounded Persing on where the football standout would go to college.
That doesn’t take into account the winter season — could the Ironmen basketball team rebound from an uncharacteristic season without a state-playoff berth.
There were even questions about what Persing would do in the spring — would he play two sports (baseball and track) in the spring?
Turns out those questions didn’t take long to answer as Persing and the Ironmen won district titles in football and basketball this year, along with a PIAA Class 2A track and field championship.
Add in a 102.6 grade point average, a Co-op with Geisinger where he spends part of the school day working at the hospital along with a football scholarship to Lafayette, it’s not hard to see why Persing was selected as The Daily Item’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year, sponsored by SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical, as well as PPL Electric Utilities.
Persing’s career on the athletic field was nearly unparalleled as he finished as a three-time all-state selection in football, ranking in the top five in Pennsylvania history in catches, touchdowns and yards. Persing’s team results — leading receiver on three straight district champions, two state quarterfinal appearances and the school’s first-ever state semifinal appearance in 2020, along with his individual numbers, setting a single-season district record for touchdown catches (24) along with 225 career catches, 4,246 yards and 60 touchdowns speak for themselves.
“Individual accomplishments are nice, but at the end of the day, it comes down to the success of the team,” Persing said. “I try not to think of individual stuff and more about the team.”
However, he was no slouch at his other athletic endeavors. He led the Ironmen in scoring on the basketball court the last two years, along with hitting a game-winning 3-pointer against Mifflinburg after missing most of his sophomore season with an injury. He knocked down 138 3-pointers over the last two seasons for Danville.
The Ironmen won the PIAA boys track and field title in May at Shippensburg University, and Persing qualified as a member of the 4x100 team.
As good as he’s been athletically, Persing thinks it's his preparation that makes him stand out on the field and in the classroom.
“I think the first part of it is just the mental part of it. You have to know what you’re doing when you’re out there (in anything),” Persing said. “In football, I watch football — I love football — so I feel like I know what’s going on, and exactly where I need to be,” Persing said.
“In other things, I know I want to be just as great or greater (than football), but I have to do it a little differently.”
That includes his work at Geisinger where he shadowed doctors in the surgical clinic to his work with Students Promoting Mental Health at Danville High School, as the senior class historian or the National Honor Society.
In addition to football, Persing hopes to major in biology at Lafayette.