PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 Friday night in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division.
Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins (46-25-11), who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers. Pittsburgh began the day one point ahead of Washington, which lost to the Rangers.
Rangers 3, Capitals 2
NEW YORK — Dryden Hunt scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Alexandar Georgiev made 34 saves, and New York downed Washington in the regular-season finale.
The Capitals’ loss means the Pittsburgh Penguins take the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division and will play the Rangers (52-24-6), who are in the postseason for the first time since 2017. Washington (44-26-12) will go into the playoffs as the East’s second wild card, and will match up with the Florida Panthers.
Senators 4, Flyers 2
PHILADELPHIA — Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist to lead Ottawa to a victory over Philadelphia in the season finale for both teams.
Josh Norris and Travis Hamonic also scored, and Austin Watson had an empty-netter for the Senators, who finished out of the playoffs for the fifth straight season.
Tkachuck reached the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career with the eventual winning tally on a wrist shot on a power play with 3:22 left in regulation.
Canadiens 10, Panthers 2
MONTREAL — Cole Caufield had his first NHL hat trick, and Montreal routed Presidents’ Trophy champion Florida in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Carey Price made 37 saves in his 700th career start for his first victory of the season. Florida’s Jonas Johansson allowed 10 goals on 37 shots.
Maple Leafs 5, Bruins 2
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice, and Toronto beat Boston in a regular-season finale with both teams resting most of their stars.
Red Wings 5, Devils 3
NEWARK, N.J. — Pius Suter scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and Detroit beat New Jersey in the teams’ season finale.
Sabres 3, Blackhawks 2, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give Buffalo a win over Chicago in the final game for two non-playoff teams.
Lightning 6, Islanders 4
NEW YORK — Steven Stamkos scored three goals for his first hat trick of the season, and Tampa Bay rallied to beat New York.
Corey Perry, Ryan McDonagh and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed by two before scoring five times in the third period.
Golden Knights 7, Blues 4
ST. LOUIS — Jack Eichel had two goals and an assist, leading Vegas.
The Blues, who finished third in the Central Division, will open the postseason at Minnesota next week.
Wild 4, Avalanche 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Minnesota clinched home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs by beating Colorado.