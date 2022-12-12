The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin pounced on a loose puck, and fired it into the net with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins by the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Monday night.
Malkin’s ninth goal of the year came after Bryan Rust’s shot attempt from in close was poke-checked away. While Rust’s momentum carried him into Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, Malkin flipped the puck into the open net to push Pittsburgh’s winning streak to six.
Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots to improve to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts.
Roope Hintz collected his 12th goal of the season for Dallas. Oettinger made 23 saves but had no chance on Malkin’s winner after Rust essentially spun Oettinger around after the two collided at the top of the crease.
Rangers 4, Devils 3, OT
NEW YORK — Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime, and New York rallied to beat New Jersey, snapping the Devils’ 11-game road win streak.
Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K’Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.
Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who had not lost on the road since dropping the season opener at Philadelphia. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves.
In the extra period, Chytil won it with his sixth of the season.
Canadiens 2, Flames 1, SO
MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout as Montreal rallied to a victory over Calgary.
Josh Anderson tied the game for Montreal (14-12-2) in the third period, forcing overtime.
Jake Allen made 34 saves and denied Nazem Kadri’s attempt to seal the win to snap a three-game home losing skid.
Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period for Calgary (13-11-5).
Blues 1, Predators 0, OT
ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn scored at 2:25 of overtime to lead St. Louis to a win over Nashville.
Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career. He was the sixth goalie this season to start a game on back-to-back days. On Sunday, he stopped 28 of 31 shots in an overtime loss to Colorado.
Wild 2, Oilers 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and Minnesota beat Edmonton.
Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20).
Connor McDavid had an assist on Zach Hyman’s goal for the Oilers, but his career-best seven-game goal-scoring streak ended. Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for Edmonton, which lost for just the third time in nine games.
Senators 3, Ducks 0
OTTAWA, Ontario — Cam Talbot had a 32-save shutout for his first shutout with Ottawa in a win over Anaheim, but the Senators still suffered a pair of significant losses.
Tim Stutzle went awkwardly into the boards after being hit by Brett Leason and favored his right arm as he raced down the player’s tunnel midway through the first period. Stutzle did not return.
Ottawa also found itself without Tyler Motte for the final two periods. Motte went down hard late in the first period and suffered what the team called an upper-body injury.