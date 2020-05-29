For recent Penn State basketball verbal commit Houston Mallette, the ability to score, pull down rebounds and dish assists are just part of his game he holds in high esteem.
The Nittany Lions’ latest class of 2021 commit, however, takes even greater pride in a trait he possesses that doesn’t involve a basketball or a court.
“I pride myself in leadership and the ability to help others,” Mallette said on Thursday. “I think it comes from the root of my heart. One of my goals in life is to provide for my family. When it comes to being a leader and being professional and working for something that’s greater than yourself, and it goes off of (being a leader).”
That leadership, coupled with Mallette’s on-court skills last season, helped Pacifica Christian (Newport Beach, Calif.) to a 22-8 record, and an appearance in the CIF Southern Section Division 2A quarterfinals. Mallette ranked second on Pacifica Christian in scoring (15.7 points per game) and rebounds (seven per game), and his 4.9 assists per contest were team-leading. Mallette, who turned 17 on April 9, posted those numbers as a 16-year-old junior.
Although Mallette currently calls Southern California home, his family’s roots span to the east coast. His father, Wes, is from New Jersey, and attended graduate school at the University of Maryland. Moving thousands of miles from home isn’t too daunting for Mallette.
“It’s not a big issue for me,” Mallette said. “I make the best out of my situation and my circumstances. Penn State is a beautiful campus. It was incredible on the campus visit and I loved everything about it, in the sense of that Penn State family and that pride. I really enjoyed visiting. They have a number of resources available for students and student-athletes to help you be successful in life on the court and off the court.”
Mallette visited Penn State in early December and was in attendance for the Nittany Lions’ 76-54 win against Wake Forest in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge. Throughout the season, Mallette kept a close eye on the Nittany Lions from Southern California.
“They played ferociously,” Mallette said. “They played faced-paced, they attacked the basket a lot. They shot pretty well this season. They’re just guys who love the game. It starts with the athletic director, Ms. Sandy Barbour. She does a fantastic job. And it starts with Coach Chambers. He’s a fiery guy, and he competes. I love him. He’s a great man, and it starts with him and it trickles down to all of the players. The players embrace that attitude.”
While Penn State will give Mallette the opportunity to hone his basketball skills at the Division I level, he said he’s also looking forward to attacking the academic side of college with the same vigor he does on the basketball court. He currently holds a 4.0 grade-point average.
“I’m pretty much competitive in everything I do,” Mallette said. “I want to be the best, so in class, I want to get the best grade on the test. I want to get the best grade on an essay… The Smeal College of Business, the Morgan Academic Center are two great places. It has a fantastic business school.”
Mallette said he’s talked with Penn State center John Harrar, who is pursuing a degree in business management.
In addition to Penn State’s basketball program and academic prestige, Mallette was drawn to State College for an even more personal reason. His great grandfather graduated from Penn State in 1933 with a degree in architecture.
Pacifica Christian coach Jeff Berokoff will enter his third season with Mallette this fall. Despite all of the basketball talent Mallette possesses, Berokoff pointed to the youngster’s leadership ability as being his most impressive trait. He offered a glimpse into what Penn State basketball’s program will get in Mallette.
“He is the best leader of young men and his peers that I’ve ever coached,” Berokoff said. “I’ve had plenty of guys play Division I and a few kids were lucky enough to get to the NBA. Those kids who are really good all have that fire in the belly, they outwork others, and they’re talented and they have a belief in themselves. But what (Houston) does, I’ve never seen a kid be able to rally other teammates to follow him and to believe what he believes in. His mindset is he can accomplish anything, but he brings others along with that.”