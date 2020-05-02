The Daily Item
Like many other kids, Kieves “Deuce” Turner modeled his game after Kobe Bryant. Turner got closer than most to matching the feats of the former Lower Merion great.
Turner, a 6-foot-1 guard, ended his career with a league-record 2,452 points, led Malvern Prep to a school-record 27 wins and is Player of the Year on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 5A All-State team.
Turner, a repeat first-team pick, is joined on the first team by Rahsool Diggins of Archbishop Wood, Andrew Carr of West Chester East, Michael Carmody of Mars, Quadir Copeland of Gettysburg, and Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands.
Former NBA guard Tyrone Nesby, who led Muhlenberg to its first District 3 championship, is Coach of the Year.
Turner is the all-time scoring leader of the oldest league in America, the Inter-Ac, a circuit that’s featured future NBA talents such as Gerald Henderson, Wayne Ellington and Jerome Allen. The Coatesville native averaged 25.2 points per game in earning league MVP honors and his third straight first-team all-league selection.
The Friars beat eight teams that qualified for the PIAA Tournament, went undefeated in league play and advanced to the Pennsylvania Association of Independent Schools Athletic Association championship game.
Nesby transformed Muhlenberg’s program in a short time, inheriting a team that finished 5-17 in 2016-17 and leading it to back-to-back district title games, including an overtime championship win against top-seeded Milton Hershey this season.
The Muhls finished 23-6.
Pennsylvania Sportswritersa
All-State team
Class 5A
First team
Deuce Turner, 6-1 Sr. G, Malvern Prep
Rahsool Diggins, 6-3 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Andrew Carr, 6-10 Sr. F, West Chester East
Michael Carmody, 6-6 Sr. F, Mars
Quadir Copeland,6-5 Jr. F, Gettysburg
Rodney Gallagher, 6-0 Fr. G, Laurel Highlands
Second team
Jaylen Stinson, 6-0 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood
Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Michael Lucarotti, 6-4 Jr. G, Erie Cathedral Prep
Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4 Sr. F, Archbishop Ryan
Josh Parra, 6-5 Sr. F, Milton Hershey
Third team
Mason Barnes, 6-1 Sr. G, Pottsville
Marcus Randolph, 6-4 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood
Logan Shanahan, 6-6 Sr. F, Unionville
Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh
Seth Beers, 6-0 Sr. G, Lampeter-Strasburg
Elijah Rosenthal, 6-0 Sr. G, Wallenpaupack
Coach of the year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg