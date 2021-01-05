Call it Indiana Madness.
The NCAA announced Monday it will hold its entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in the Hoosier State, culminating with the Final Four in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 3-5.
In all, 67 games will be played at six locations. Logistically, Indianapolis made sense, too.
Dozens of restaurants of hotels are within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, and Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers and WNBA’s Indiana Fever. Many of those businesses and venues are connected by skywalks that allow players, coaches or fans to stay indoors.
Hinkle Fieldhouse, the historic home of the Butler Bulldogs, and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, where the IUPUI Jaguars play, are just short drives from the downtown area. Mackey Arena at Purdue and Assembly Hall at Indiana also are about an hour’s drive from downtown.
All of those venues are slated to host games. Two courts will be set up at Lucas Oil Stadium, but will not be used at the same time.
“I really don’t care if they play the tournament on Saturn or in Indianapolis,” Louisville coach Chris Mack said. “Hopefully, we’re a part of it and we do our part to get there. And wherever they put it, they put it.”
In addition, the NCAA announced the Division II championships will be held in Evansville, and the Division III championships will be held in Fort Wayne.
“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”
The big question going forward is can Indiana pull the tournament off in the midst of a pandemic? Last year’s NCAA Tournament was canceled due to COVID-19, and this year, the decision was made to hold the tournament in one geographic region in order to protect the health and safety of participants and staff.
“Last year, we had to rip March Madness away from all the teams and all the fans at the very last minute,” Emmert said. “We know it was the right thing to do, but it was a painful thing to do. So we want to deliver this year on the promise of March Madness. They deserve it.”
The NCAA will partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing within the controlled environment for players, coaching staffs, administrators and officials. The Marion County Health Department has approved medical protocols shared by the NCAA, and will continue collaborating with the NCAA leading up to and during the championship. The NCAA has launched a mask initiative — trademarking the phrase “Mask Madness” — and plans to donate thousands of masks within the state, and promote mask wearing and social distancing leading up to the tournament.
Per state health statistics, Indiana’s COVID-19 positivity rate currently stands at 15.3%, down from 25.9% in mid-December.
“It’s a concern right now, and that’s why we are staying on top of it,” Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett said. “But I have every reason to believe by March, as long as Hoosiers come together, as long as residents of the city of Indianapolis come together to do the right thing, then they will be protecting themselves. They will be protecting their neighbors. They will be protecting their athletes and everyone else participating in the process. So I’m cautiously optimistic.”
No determination has been made yet whether fans will be able to attend, but at a minimum, sites have been approved for attendance for family and close friends, similar to the policy the Big Ten has put in place for attendance of sporting events.
“We’ve had the benefit to see what has worked and what hasn’t worked at other events, or events that are taking place,” NCAA vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said. “We will continue to monitor what takes place in the college football and NFL postseasons, as well as the start of the NBA season.”
Plans for putting together an all-Indiana NCAA Tournament began in late fall, but there were logistics to work out, such as testing, hotel rooms and availability of staff and volunteers. More than 2,500 hotel rooms have been contracted for teams. Indiana Sports Corp spokesman Brett Kramer said the economic impact of the state hosting the tournament is unclear at this time, given the uncertainty of how many fans will be allowed to attend events. Kramer estimated even with limited fans, the economic impact could end up north of $100 million.
“This is going to be complicated and difficult. There’s no question about that,” Gavitt said. “We appreciate the collaboration among the men’s basketball committee and staff, our hosts and local organizers, the staffs at each practice and competition venue and our broadcast and corporate partners. We will all pull together and stage a terrific national championship.”
Emmert said an announcement about plans for the NCAA women’s tournament will be coming soon, and the Final Four remains on as scheduled for San Antonio, Texas.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.