Duke's Carey, FSU's Hamilton headline AP top honors in ACC

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2019, file photo, Duke center Vernon Carey Jr. (1) drives to the basket against Fort Valley State during the second half of an NCAA exhibition college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Carey Jr. was selected to the Associated Press All-ACC team selected Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Carey Jr. was also named AP ACC Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year in the ACC.

 Gerry Broome

The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments because of the spread of coronavirus, putting an abrupt end to the season less than a month before champions were to be crowned.

The decision comes a day after the NCAA announced the games that were scheduled to start next week would go on, but played in mostly empty arenas.

That plan was scrapped as every major American sports league from the NBA to MLB put the brakes on its season due to concerns about the pandemic.

The NCAA canceled all of its spring championships in every sport, which include hockey, baseball and lacrosse.

Tags

Recommended for you