Susquehanna men's basketball coach Frank Marcinek and his coaching staff were named the Landmark Conference Men's Basketball Coaching Staff of the Year and three River Hawks were named to the all-conference team.
Marcinek, in his 31st season at the helm of the Susquehanna University men's basketball team, led the squad to the Landmark Conference title and an automatic NCAA tournament bid. The River Hawks play Benedictine on Friday in the opening round of the Division III tournament, the third time since 2016 the squad has made the postseason.
Sophomore guard Danny Frauenheim landed on the First Team while junior captain Matt LaCorte and sophomore guard Lukas Yurasits were named to the Second Team. All three are first-time honorees.
Marcinek and his staff are picking up their fourth Landmark Coaching Staff of the Year honor after leading the River Hawks to the No. 1 seed in the Landmark Conference Championship with an 11-3 league record. Susquehanna is Top 3 in the conference in free throw percentage (1st), steals per game (1st), scoring (1st), three-point field goal percentage (2nd), assists per game (2nd), and field goal percentage (3rd). Additionally, SU is enjoying its 20-win season under Marcinek's leadership.
"This is an award I am lucky to receive. Most of the credit goes to the great chemistry we have within our program. Our players and staff are truly the ones who deserve this award. I view it as a reflection on the success our team has enjoyed," Marcinek said.