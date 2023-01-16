COAL TOWNSHIP — Leah Kosmer, Chloe Rishel, and Masie Reed each scored seven points for Lourdes Regional.
The Red Raiders (9-3) trailed 23-5 at the end of the first quarter, and went down 34-22 at halftime to the once-beaten Fillies (11-1).
Marian Catholic 59, Lourdes Regional 38
Marian Catholic (11-1) 59
Ashley Pleban 2 1-2 6; Kerrigan Digris 3 2-2 11; Frankie Martinelli 5 1-2 13; Carly Minchoff 7 2-2 16; Fatikha Tikhtova 3 0-0 6; Addison Fritz 2 0-0 5; Olivia Thomas 1 0-1 2. Totals: 23 6-9 59.
3-point goals: Digris 3, Martinelli 2, Fritz, Pleban.
Did not score: None.
Lourdes Regional (5-11) 38
Masie Reed 3 0-0 7; Victoria Lindemuth 2 2-2 6; Paityn Moyer 2 0-0 5; Cassidy Grimes 1 0-0 2; Chloe Rishel 2 3-4 7; Anna Keer 1 0-0 2; Leah Kosmer 3 1-2 7; Gabriella Coleman 1 0-1 2. Totals: 15 5-8 38.
3-point goals: Moyer, Lindemuth, Reed.
Did not score: Luci Shingara.
Score by quarters
Marian Catholic;23;11;6;19 — 59
Lourdes Regional;5;17;6;10 — 38