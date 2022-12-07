SELINSGROVE — Clair Marion drained six 3-pointers in a 28-point, 10-rebound effort that carried Dickinson past Susquehanna, 46-31, in a nonconference women's basketball game Wednesday.
The River Hawks led 19-14 at halftime before the visiting Red Devils struck for 16 points in each of the last two quarters to run away.
Kaitlyn Lynch scored eight points to lead Susquehanna (3-5), while Julia Pinckert and Kenzie Selvaggi each added six. Pinckert and Vanessa Sabol each had a team-best seven rebounds.
The game was scoreless for five minutes as the teams combined to miss their first 14 shots. Pickert hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, helping to stake the River Hawks to an 8-6 lead.
Susquehanna had its best stretch in the second quarter, pushing its lead to nine points and shooting a game-high 31% as a team. The tide turned in the second half as Dickinson (6-2) began to steadily improve its shooting, almost solely relying on the sophomore leading scorer Marion. She finished the game taking 26 of Dickinson's 63 total shot attempts.
The Red Devils' 30-23 lead after three quarters ballooned to 15 as with eight unanswered points to begin the fourth. SU was unable to score until the 4:33 mark when Isabella Schwabe made a jumper. Five straight makes from the foul line by Dickinson pushed the lead to 18.
Dickinson won the rebounding battle, 49-38.
Dickinson 46, Susquehanna 31
Dickinson (6-2, 4-1) 46
Clair Marion 10-26 2-3 28, Mia Kolb 0-9 3-4 3, Catlin Blackman 1-3 0-0 2, Kate Montgomery 1-4 0-2 2, Gina Neigel 1-6 0-0 2, Jenna Weinstein 2-7 0-0 4, Lindsey Hollenshead 1-6 0-0 2, Indatou Ali-Goukoye 1-1 0-0 2, Victoria Zerbe 0-1 1-2 1, Mia Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Abby John 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Irene Haramis 0-0 0-0 0, Molly Heron 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-63 6-11 46.
Susquehanna (3-5, 0-1) 31
Kaitlyn Lynch 3-11 1-2 8, Julia Pinckert 2-8 0-0 6, Kenzie Selvaggi 3-12 0-0 6, Alicia Goldenziel 2-6 0-0 4, Isabella Schwabe 1-4 0-0 2, Kate Hildebrandt 1-6 0-0 3, Vanessa Sabol 1-2 0-1 2, Carly George 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Klein 0-1 0-0 0, Grace Meehan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-51 1-3 31.
Halftime: Susquehanna 19-14. 3-point goals: Dickinson 6-16 (Marion 6-11, Kolb 0-1, Neigel 0-1, Hollenshead 0-3); Susquehanna 4-20 (Pinckert 2-7, Hildebrandt 1-3, Lynch 1-4, Goldenziel 0-1, Selvaggi 0-5). Rebounds: Dickinson 49 (Marion 10); Susquehanna 38 (Pinckert 7, Sabol 7). Assists: Dickinson 8 (Blackman 3); Susquehanna 9 (Selvaggi 3). Steals: Dickinson 8 (Kolb 3); Susquehanna 5 (Selvaggi 2). Turnovers: Dickinson 11; Susquehanna 19. Total fouls: Dickinson 10; Susquehanna 12. Fouled out: None. A: 208.