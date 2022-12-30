UNIVERSITY PARK — Makenna Marisa scored a game-high 32 points to surpass the 1,500-point mark of her career and lead Penn State to its first conference win of the season, 90-70 over Rutgers on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Needing 27 points to reach the milestone heading into the game, Marisa achieved the mark before the end of the third quarter. She tied Nittany Lions assistant coach Maggie Lucas for the third-most career 30-point games (seven) in program history with her second of the season.
Penn State (10-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) started with a 16-2 run after exchanging opening baskets. The Nittany Lions drilled six 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including three from Marisa, who netted 15 points in that time. They also forced 13 turnovers, including six steals that led to 20 points and a 33-13 lead.
Penn State's lead never dipped below 16 points, and the team closed the half with a 9-1 run for a 53-29 advantage. The Lions used a 10-for-12 effort at the foul line in the fourth quarter to coast to the victory.
Leilani Kapinus, who ranked 10th in the nation in steals and led the Big Ten coming into the game, had six to reach 100 in her career. She posted her 26th career game in double figures with 14 points along with the six steals, five assists and four boards. Taniyah Thompson was the third Lion to score in double-digits with 11 points.
Penn State 90, Rutgers 72
Rutgers (6-9) 72
Kaylene Smikle 5-9 6-6 18; Kassondra Brown 5-10 2-4 13; Chyna Cornwell 5-6 3-4 13; Erica Lafayette 3-11 4-4 10; Awa Sidibe 3-7 1-1 7; Kai Carter 1-2 2-2 5; Abby Streeter 1-3 0-0 3; Antonia Bates 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 24-51 18-21 72.
Penn State (10-4) 90
Makenna Marisa 11-22 6-7 32; Leilani Kapinus 5-14 3-4 14; Chanaya Pinto 4-6 0-0 8; Shay Ciezki 2-7 3-4 7; Ali Brigham 1-1 3-4 5; Taniyah Thompson 4-9 2-3 11; Anna Camden 3-4 0-0 8; Ivane Tensaie 0-0 2-2 2; Kayla Thomas 0-0 2-2 2; Aicha Dia 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 30-70 22-28 90.
Half: Penn State, 53-29. 3-point goals: Penn State, 8-22 (Marisa 4-9; Kapinus 1-5; Pinto 0-1; Ciezki 0-2; Thompson 1-2; Camden 2-3); Rutgers 6-12 (Smikle 2-4; Brown 1-1; Sidibe 0-1; Carter 1-1; Streeter 1-3; Bates 1-2). Rebounds: Penn State 29 (Ciezki and Marisa, 5 each); Rutgers 41 (Brown 8); Assists: Penn State 19 (Ciezki and Kapinus, 5 each); Rutgers 16 (Sidibe 5); Steals: Penn State 17 (Kapinus 6); Rutgers 5 (Brown and Smikle, 2 each). Turnovers: Rutgers 31, Penn State 10. Total fouls: Rutgers 23, Penn State 17. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. A-2,368.