STATE COLLEGE — Late in the third quarter, the Penn State students inside of the Bryce Jordan Center in unison began chanting “MVP” as Nittany Lions guard Makenna Marisa rounded the baseline following a layup.
The chants probably could have started at some point in the second quarter, but the Penn State students couldn’t resist after her basket in the third period.
Marisa tallied Penn State’s first triple-double since the program joined the Big Ten in 1993 as Penn State defeated Delaware State, 120-51, on Tuesday to move to 3-0 on the season.
“It was awesome,” Marisa said postgame of the chants from the student section. “I love the Legion of Blue and them coming out and supporting us and all the fans. It’s been really cool. It made me excited. It made me feel good for the team, too.”
Marisa ended with 30 points, 11 assists and 10 steals when she left the game with six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. She was 12-of-16 from the floor. Marisa added another five rebounds to her statline on the night. The junior set new career-highs in scoring, assists and steals.
The Nittany Lions’ 120 points marked a new high for the program.
As a team, Penn State shot 56.2% from the field, making 50 of its 89 attempts from the field. The Nittany Lions were 44.8% on their attempts from 3-point range. While the mid-range shots were falling for Penn State, the Nittany Lions controlled the post with 66 points in the paint.
Penn State players combined for 37 assists.
“Our team is really vibing,” third-year coach Carolyn Kieger said. “They have a lot of good energy for each other. They’re very selfless. They share the ball. That’s been a reflection of these first three games. They’re really unselfish trying to make each other better every possession on the floor.”
Four players joined Marisa as double-digit scorers.
Niya Beverley and Tova Sabel recorded 17 points apiece. Anna Camden ended with 14 points, and Shay Hagans added 12 points. Sabel also added five rebounds and four steals.
“Tova had a phenomenal summer,” Kieger said. “Because of COVID restrictions she wasn’t able to play with her national team this summer, so she came back early and was able to work out with the team and really spent a lot of time with our strength and conditioning coach. When the rest of the team went home for a break, Tova stayed, and that really showed with her fitness, and it showed with how she’s transformed her mind and her game, and it’s paying off.”
Penn State on defense forced 37 Delaware State turnovers, and scored 58 points on those turnovers.
The Nittany Lions never trailed.
Tuesday marked the third game at the Bryce Jordan Center this season for Penn State, which now prepares for an extended road slate that keeps the Nittany Lions on the road until Dec. 9.
Penn State opens its road stand with a trip to Clemson on Sunday (2 p.m., ACC Network) for a matchup against an ACC opponent.
“It’s going to be a good competition, a good game,” Marisa said of the weekend matchup. “We’re going to get after it in practice this week and get ready. We’re excited. We’re excited to go against them. It should be a good game.”