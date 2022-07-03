SELINSGROVE — Anthony Macri looked unbeatable after the first two races of the 10-race Pennsylvania Speedweek series. Then Brent Marks found his groove.
Sunday night, the Myerstown driver came to Selinsgrove Speedway with an insurmountable lead in the points race. Marks was so far in front, second place Macri didn’t show for the Jan Opperman-Dick Bogar-Ralph Heintzelman Memorial for 410 sprint cars.
Marks continued his torrid run Sunday, setting the fast time in time trials at 16.933 seconds, and then winning his heat race.
However, with three laps remaining in the featured race, Danny Dietrich coaxed a car with a badly overheating engine to victory lane, claiming the $10,099 prize.
"We won two out in Ohio at their Speedweeks, but then we cooled down," said Dietrich. "I really wanted this one. We can drink beer until Wednesday, then we have to go to Lernerville Speedway."
Steve Buckwalter rocketed to the front of the Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial from the pole with Marks on his tail. Marks pulled a slide job going into the third turn, but Buckwalter slid him back to lead the lap. By lap six, the lead belonged to Marks, and Dietrich was in the runner-up position.
As Marks hit lapped traffic, Dietrich moved to his tail with Justin Peck, Rico Abreu, and Buckwalter in the chase. Bad luck hit Buckwalter on lap 16 as he slowed with a smoking engine, bringing out the caution flag.
Marks ran low with Dietrich high, keeping the cars close as the pair drew away from Peck and Abreu who were running side by side. Then, on lap 27, Dietrich shot off the top of turn two and passed Marks down the backstretch.
“I was really good up high in (turns. one and two,” Dietrich said, “and I carried the speed into three, but couldn’t get off four. I was spinning my tires on the straights and trying to save my tires.”
Marks, Peck, Mike Walter, and Abreu rounded out the top five.
For his performance in the Speedweek series, Marks won a total of $69,000 with nine of the 10 events completed.
Josh Spicer, Kenny Heffner, Paul Moyer, Zach Rhoads, and Tyler Snook led the early laps of the 305 sprint car race until the first yellow for a slowing car came out on lap five for Roger Weaver.
Heffner ducked low on the restart and nosed ahead, but Spicer rode his momentum back into the lead. The pair swapped places over the next several laps until Heffner took over on lap 10.
Heffner led the rest of the distance, picking up the win over Snook, Spicer, Austin Reed, and Ken Duke Jr.
SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Sunday's results
Opperman-Bogar-Heintzelman Memorial
410 Sprint Cars
30-Lap A-Main (23 entries): 1. Danny Dietrich ($10,099), 2. Brent Marks, 3. Justin Peck, 4. Michael Walter II, 5. Rico Abreu, 6. Blane Heimbach, 7. Dylan Cisney, 8. Devon Borden, 9. Ryan Timms, 10. TJ Stutts, 11. Ryan Smith, 12. Freddie Rahmer, 13. Lucas Wolfe, 14. Jason Shultz, 15. Dylan Norris, 16. Kyle Moody, 17. Chase Dietz, 18. Steve Buckwalter, 19. Matt Campbell, 20. Anthony Fiore, 21. Mark Smith, 22. Niki Young, 23. Ryan Linder. Heat winners: Marks, Borden, Buckwalter.
305 Sprint Cars
20-Lap A-Main (27 entries): 1. Kenny Heffner, 2. Tyler Snook, 3. Josh Spicer, 4. Austin Reed, 5. Ken Duke Jr., 6. Doug Dodson, 7. Mike Melair, 8. Paul Moyer, 9. Dustin Young, 10. Zach Rhodes, 11. Erin Statler, 12. Drew Young, 13. Domenic Melair, 14. Johny Scarborough, 15. Logan Jones, 16. Jake Waters, 17. Mike Alleman, 18. Owen Dimm, 19. Chad Phillips, 20. Cassandra Minium, 21. Cale Reigle, 22. Matthew Swift, 23. Nathan Gramley, 24. Roger Weaver, 25. Garrett Bard, 26. Kruz Kepner, 27. Logan Spahr. Heat winners: Statler, Spicer, M. Melair.