CATAWISSA — Morgan Marks scored two goals — including the 50th of her career — and Loren Gehret added two more in Southern Columbia’s 6-1 win over Loyalsock in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division III girls soccer Thursday.
Marks scored once in the first half as the Tigers (9-0-3) built a 3-0 lead, and then assisted Maggie Morrison early in the second half, before adding her second. Gehret and Carly Renn each had two assists.
Southern Columbia 6, Loyalsock 1
First half
SC-Loren Gehret (Carly Renn), 32:46; SC-Gehret (Renn), 23:42; SC-Morgan Marks (Gehret), 3:43.
Second half
SC-Maggie Morrison (Marks), 37:29; SC-Marks (Gehret), 26:18; L-Maggie Ryder, 19:53; SC-Ava Yancoskie (Emma Herrold), 4:50.
Shots: SC 16-4. Corners: SC 3-1. Saves: Loyalsock 4 (Mary Houseknecht); Southern Columbia 3 (Rilyn Wisloski, Mackenzie Palacz).
JV: Southern Columbia 2-1.
n Lewisburg 4, Danville 1
DANVILLE — Taryn Beers recorded a natural hat trick in the first half to power Lewisburg to a HAC-II win.
Ella Reish had a goal and an assist, while Chelsea Stanton added a pair of assists for the Green Dragons (10-4-1 overall, 6-3-1).
Gabrielle Hackett had the lone goal for Danville (1-11-1, 1-7-1).
Lewisburg 4, Danville 1
First half
L-Taryn Beers (Chelsea Stanton), 30:46; L-Beers (Ella Reish), 21:15; L-Beers (Stanton), 3:58.
Second half
D-Gabrielle Hackett, 35:40; L-Reish (Amelia Kiepke), 33:16.
Shots: L 26-4. Shots on goal: L 21-4. Corners: L 4-1. Saves: Lewisburg 3 (Lauren Gross); Danville 17 (Morgan Everett).
n Shikellamy 7,
Central Mountain 0
SUNBURY — Hannah Long’s second goal capped a six-goal outburst by Shikellamy in the second half of a HAC-I victory.
Shaelynn Bilger, Averi Dodge and Eryn Swanger each had a goal and an assist in the half for the Braves.
Shikellamy 7, Central Mountain 0
First half
S-Hannah Long (Alexa Shaw), 19:48.
Second half
S-Averi Dodge (Eryn Swanger), 32:49; S-Shaelynn Bilger (Dodge), 29:22; S-Wiley Egan (Bilger), 25:15; S-Swanger (Autumn Bond), 7:47; S-McKenna Zellers (penalty kick), 3:20; S-Long, 0:06.
Shots: S 20-2. Corners: S 1-0. Saves: Central Mountain 13 (Hailey Swartwood); Shikellamy 2 (Cassi Ronk);
n Selinsgrove 2,
Montoursville 1
SELINSGROVE — After falling behind in the first half, Lilian Poust scored a pair of goals to lead Selinsgrove to a HAC-I win.
About 10 minutes after the Warriors went ahead, Poust scored with an assist from Sydney Shatzer to even the score.
Poust scored on a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box in the final 15 minutes of the game to give the Seals (7-4-2, 5-2-2 HAC-I) the win.
Selinsgrove 2, Montoursville 1
First half
M-Bella Masias (PK); S-Lilian Poust (Sydney Shatzer).
Second half
S-Poust.
Shots: T, 6-6. Corners: T, 0-0. Saves: Montoursville 4 (Avery Zales); Selinsgrove 5 (Alivia Ravy).
n Williamsport 4, Milton 3
WILLIAMSPORT — Katie Penman scored three goals, including the game-winner, in Williamsport’s HAC-I win.
Milton freshman Morgan Reiner scored back-to-back goals in the second half to knot the score at 2.
Williamsport 4, Milton 3
First half
M-Leah Bergey, 33:20; W-Kathryn Penman, 27:38; W-Hannah Myers, 13:06.
Second half
W-Penman, 13:55; M-Morgan Reiner, 7:22; M-Reiner, 3:46; W-Penman.
Shots: W 11-7. Corners: 3-3. Saves: Williamsport 10 (Lila Vogelsong); Milton 13 (Kamryn Snyder).
n Williams Valley 3,
Lourdes Regional 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Katie Sandri scored the only goal for the Red Raiders in the Schuylkill League loss.
Williams Valley 3,
Lourdes Regional 1
First half
WV-Madisun Ferron.
Second half
L-Katie Sandri (Tori Lindemuth); WV-Emma Crisswell (Hannah Savage); WV-Elyssa Yegley (Savage).
Shots: WV, 14-1. Saves: Williams Valley 0 (Madeline Bordner); Lourdes Regional 11 (Emily Shaffer).
n Benton 1, Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The nonleague match’s lone goal was scored by Benton’s Sydney Hess with an assist from Brynn Hess.
Kristi Benfield made 11 saves for Mifflinburg (5-6-1).
Benton 1, Mifflinburg 0
First half
B-Sydney Hess (Brynn Hess), 21:40.
Shots: B 12-7. Corners: M 5-4. Saves: Benton 7 (Rhianna Hess); Mifflinburg 11 (Kristi Benfield).
n Hughesville 4,
Mount Carmel 1
MOUNT CARMEL — Morgan Hopkins scored four times — three in the second half as Hughesville pulled away to win in HAC-III.
Brooke Bernini matched Hopkins’ first-half goal to forge a 1-all tie for Mount Carmel.
Hughesville 4, Mount Carmel 1
First half
H-Morgan Hopkins, 38:02; MC-Brooke Bernini, 32:15.
Second half
H-Hopkins, 35:55; H-Hopkins, 17:40; H-Hopkins, 13:40.
Shots: H 24-13. Saves: Hughesville 8 (Madison Young); Mount Carmel 16 (Gabby McGinley).
n Susquenita 3,
Line Mountain 1
MANDATA — Susquenita’s Maura Bradney made nine saves to limit Line Mountain’s scoring in a Tri-Valley League match.
The Blackhawks pulled away with two second-half goals.
Susquenita 3, Line Mountain 1
First half
S-Samantha Wechslor, 29:05.
Second half
S-Elizabeth Harbold, 31:32; S-Maddy Fleisher, 16:08.
Shots: LM 10-6. Saves: Susquenita 9 (Maura Bradney); Line Mountain 3 (Sara Canepa).
n Northumberland Chr. 9,
Grace Prep 0
NORTHUMBERLAND — Emma Daku-Treas and Emily Garvin each scored a pair of first-half goals as Northumberland Christian raced to a 7-0 halftime lead in Allegheny Christian Athletic Association play.
Anna Ulmer added a goal and two assists for the Warriors (16-2 overall, 8-0 ACAA East) capped a perfect division run.
Northumberland Christian 9,
Grace Prep 0
First half
NC-Emily Garvin (Anna Ulmer), 36:00; NC-Emma Daku-Treas (Ulmer), 35:00; NC-Garvin (Karina Yoder), 28:00; NC-E. Daku-Treas (Garvin); 25:00; NC-Callan Heise (E. Daku-Treas), 17:00; NC-Ulmer (Aubrie Hostetter), 16:00; NC-Kaitlyn Bookwalter (Heise), 1:00.
Second half
NC-Elliana Zwatty (Rebekah Hayner), 35:00; NC-Hayner, 32:00.
Shots: NC 18-0. Saves: Grace Prep 11 (Moriah Smith); Northumberland Christian 0 (Hayner 0, Caitlyn Gray 0).